Ashok Leyland showcases 7 new advanced mobility solutions at Auto Expo

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has showcased seven advanced mobility solutions at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi, the city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker said on Wednesday.





The products include a battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle, LNG, inter-city CNG bus, and a mini-passenger bus, the company said.





"We are delighted to showcase our offerings here at the Auto Expo 2023. The automotive sector has seen a wave of technological upgrades in the last two years with green fuel being the future of the industry," company MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.





"Having one of the best R&D teams in the country, we want to continue our path to innovate and leverage new technology to be a leader in sustainable and environment-friendly mobility," Agarwal said in a statement.





Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, "Ashok Leyland has always been a pioneer in introducing state-of-the-art technologies in the commercial vehicle space."





"The range of our new clean energy products, covering both the truck and bus segments, underscores our capability and readiness to lead the transformation in the road transportation sector. We will remain deeply invested in the cause of sustainability, aspiring to lead the market with our new-generation commercial vehicles," Hinduja said.





Ashok Leyland has plans to expand product lines and expand its presence in the fast-increasing alternate fuel segment with 75 years of experience, a pan-India service network with 24x7 support, and in-house developmental capabilities, the company said.