Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ashok Leyland showcases 7 new advanced mobility solutions at Auto Expo

By Press Trust of India
January 11, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 11 2023 14:20:48 GMT+0000
Ashok Leyland showcases 7 new advanced mobility solutions at Auto Expo
The products include a battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle, LNG, inter-city CNG bus, and a mini-passenger bus.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has showcased seven advanced mobility solutions at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi, the city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker said on Wednesday.


The products include a battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle, LNG, inter-city CNG bus, and a mini-passenger bus, the company said.


"We are delighted to showcase our offerings here at the Auto Expo 2023. The automotive sector has seen a wave of technological upgrades in the last two years with green fuel being the future of the industry," company MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.


"Having one of the best R&D teams in the country, we want to continue our path to innovate and leverage new technology to be a leader in sustainable and environment-friendly mobility," Agarwal said in a statement.


Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, "Ashok Leyland has always been a pioneer in introducing state-of-the-art technologies in the commercial vehicle space."


"The range of our new clean energy products, covering both the truck and bus segments, underscores our capability and readiness to lead the transformation in the road transportation sector. We will remain deeply invested in the cause of sustainability, aspiring to lead the market with our new-generation commercial vehicles," Hinduja said.


Ashok Leyland has plans to expand product lines and expand its presence in the fast-increasing alternate fuel segment with 75 years of experience, a pan-India service network with 24x7 support, and in-house developmental capabilities, the company said.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

WorkIndia raises $12M in a pre-Series B round led by SBI Holdings, founding family of Nintendo and others

Live-commerce platform Peepul Tree raises $6M in seed funding led by Elevar Equity

Comeback of corporate travel sparks hope for online travel platforms but challenges lie ahead

Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital

Daily Capsule
BrowserStack India posts impressive earnings
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Exclusive] Meet Aseem Ghavri, Ashneer Grover’s secret co-founder at Third Unicorn

Cigniti Technologies forms partnership with LambdaTest

Cashify earns Rs 498 Cr revenue from operations in FY22

Edtech unicorn LEAD raises $20M in debt from venture debt firms, banks

Crypto exchange WazirX posts Rs 823 Cr revenue in FY22

White-collar hiring activities rise 4% in December: Report