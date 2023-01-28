Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Bankers on Adani $2.5B share sale consider delay, price cut after rout, says report

By Team YS
January 28, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 28 2023 12:31:10 GMT+0000
Bankers on Adani $2.5B share sale consider delay, price cut after rout, says report
Seven listed companies of Adani Enterprises have lost a combined $48 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research on Tuesday flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bankers on the $2.5 billion share sale of India's Adani Enterprises are considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price after shares plunged on a US short seller's report, said a report by Reuters.


The bankers are considering extending the Tuesday closing date for the subscription of the issue by four days, the sources told Reuters on Saturday.


An alternative option being considered is lowering of the price. A source told the publication that prices could be cut as much as 10%, with this decision to be taking by Monday.


Seven listed companies of the conglomerate have lost a combined $48 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research on Tuesday flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.


On Friday, a follow on share sale of Adani group's flagship company was subscribed just 1% on the opening day.


Against an offer of 4.55 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, only 4.7 lakh were subscribed, according to information available from the BSE.


"Revision in price band or time extension of public issue can technically be undertaken with a newspaper advertisement and issuing an addendum," said Sumit Agrawal, managing partner at Regstreet Law Advisors and a former officer of the Indian capital markets regulator.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SaaS unicorn Zoho records profit of over Rs 2,700 Cr in FY22

Adani FPO subscribed 1% on opening day

2023 entrepreneurship outlook — 5 founder pitches, 5 experts, 15 takeaways

Virohan raises $7M led by Blume Ventures

Daily Capsule
Sequoia-backed Flint stops flagship yield service
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SaaS unicorn Zoho records profit of over Rs 2,700 Cr in FY22

How the Union Budget can help India mitigate the climate change crisis

US venture capitalists hope India's Budget 2023 supports growth, strengthens startup ecosystem

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

TI Clean Mobility to acquire additional 30.04% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility for Rs 51 Cr

There’s nobody better than us to represent the world at this juncture: Dr Chintan Vaishnav on G20