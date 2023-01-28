Bankers on Adani $2.5B share sale consider delay, price cut after rout, says report

Bankers on the $2.5 billion share sale of India's Adani Enterprises are considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price after shares plunged on a US short seller's report, said a report by Reuters.





The bankers are considering extending the Tuesday closing date for the subscription of the issue by four days, the sources told Reuters on Saturday.





An alternative option being considered is lowering of the price. A source told the publication that prices could be cut as much as 10%, with this decision to be taking by Monday.





Seven listed companies of the conglomerate have lost a combined $48 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research on Tuesday flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.





On Friday, a follow on share sale of Adani group's flagship company was subscribed just 1% on the opening day.





Against an offer of 4.55 crore shares of Adani Enterprises, only 4.7 lakh were subscribed, according to information available from the BSE.





"Revision in price band or time extension of public issue can technically be undertaken with a newspaper advertisement and issuing an addendum," said Sumit Agrawal, managing partner at Regstreet Law Advisors and a former officer of the Indian capital markets regulator.