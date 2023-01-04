Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Byju Raveendran seeks funding to buy back up to 15% of edtech company: Report

By Team YS
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 09:22:02 GMT+0000
Byju Raveendran seeks funding to buy back up to 15% of edtech company: Report
BYJU'S founder is seeking funds to finance the buyback by using his shares as collateral, according to a report.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of ﻿BYJU'S﻿, is in talks to raise his stake in the edtech company to as high as 40% and may also offer exits to some investors in the firm.


According to a Bloomberg report, the founder is seeking funds to finance the buyback of stakes in the company by using his shares as collateral. The stake repurchases could amount to as much as 15% of the edtech company, it added.


The edtech decacorn BYJU’S was valued at $22 billion the last time it raised funds. However, the buyback may happen at a lower valuation, the report noted, adding that discussions with shareholders and financiers are still in the early stages and may yet fall apart.


Byju Raveendran has approximately a 25% stake in the company. The edtech firm has raised a total funding of $5.08 billion over 27 rounds, as per Tracxn. In October last year, BYJU'S raised $250 million in a funding round from its existing investors, including Qatar Investment Authority.


According to another report by Bloomberg, BYJU’S is also in conversations with creditors to rework a $1.2 billion loan raised in 2021.


Recently, in an internal email to his employees, Byju Raveendran said the company had shifted its sales model to inside sales and was targeting profitability at a group level in 2023. 


BYJU’S losses grew nearly 20X to Rs 4,588 crore in FY21 compared to the previous year, while its total income stood at Rs 2,428 crore.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 4, 2023)

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

upGrad-owned Harappa lays off 30% of its employees: Report

Daily Capsule
Mamaearth parent’s IPO plans raise concerns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

NCLAT directs Google to pay 10 pc of Rs 1,337.76 cr penalty; admits appeal for hearing

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 4, 2023)

upGrad-owned Harappa lays off 30% of its employees: Report

Data literacy, culture, strategy – how to succeed as a data-driven organisation

BK Modi Group plans to invest $1B over next 5 years in real estate, wellness sectors in India

Mamaearth parent’s IPO plans raise concerns