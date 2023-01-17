Startup India, DPIIT recognise C-CAMP as ecosystem enabler at National Startup Awards

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) won the national award as an 'Ecosystem Enabler' from Startup India and DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry at the National Startup Awards 2022.





A prize ceremony was held in Delhi on January 16 to mark National Startup Day 2023 and Innovation Week 2023. C-CAMP CEO and Director Dr Taslimarif Saiyed received the award from Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry.





“We are very proud to receive this recognition and thank Startup India and DPIIT for this honour," said Dr Taslimarif. "This win is a testament to C-CAMP’s decade-long effort in building a strong bio-innovation ecosystem in India."

C-CAMP is an initiative supported by the Department of Biotechnology and other government agencies. It is also a founding member of the Bangalore Life Science Cluster comprising the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (InStem), and Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS).

This is C-CAMP’s third national award after winning from the Department of Science and Technology in May 2022 and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in 2017.

Dr Taslimarif said C-CAMP looks to contribute to the growth by nurturing more deep-science innovation and science-led entrepreneurship in the biosciences as a vehicle for both economic and societal impact.





"Our next aim is to help position India as the biotech innovation capital outside of the global north,” he shared.





In the last decade, C-CAMP has accumulated a portfolio of more than 350 startups and innovators across 34 states and UTs in India, supported by funding, incubation, and advancement programmes. The company mentioned in a release that it invested up to over Rs 80 crore in these startups. Close to 100 startups C-CAMP invested in have raised up to Rs 2,000 crore at a cumulative valuation of over Rs 6,000 crore.