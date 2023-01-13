Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

CCI order blow to growth of digital adoption in India: Google

By Team YS
January 13, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 13 2023 16:51:32 GMT+0000
CCI order blow to growth of digital adoption in India: Google
The internet giant warned that foundational disruptions would set back the industry by years and undo investments and efforts made by smartphone makers and developers.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Google﻿ has gone on the offensive against the Competition Commission of India’s ruling on its Android mobile operating system, arguing that the decision would increase exposure to online harm and privacy risks, posing threats to individual and national security.


The internet giant asserted this in a blog post on Friday as it awaits a Supreme Court hearing of its appeal against the CCI ruling. 


The watchdog, which has fined Google about Rs 1,338 crore for abuse of Android’s dominant position in the Indian smartphone market, has ordered several measures that are to be implemented from January 19.

“At a time when only half of India’s population is connected, the directions in the CCI’s order strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country,” Google stated in a strongly worded post to users and stakeholders.

CCI in its October ruling ordered Google to not restrict smartphone users from uninstalling its pre-installed apps such as Google Maps and Gmail, and to allow users to pick their search engine while setting up a phone, Reuters had reported.

google
ALSO READ
Google prepares to contest Android antitrust ruling at Supreme Court: Report

Google warned that devices with incompatible versions of its operating system would not have the benefit of its safety features and security upgrades, leaving users “exposed to cybercrime, bugs, and malware.”


“While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources,” the search giant stated. 


“Unchecked proliferation of such apps on less secure devices can expose vast swathes of Indian users to risk of their data being exposed and pose threats for individual and national security.”


Google also argued that smartphone makers can already pre-install other apps and app stores, just as users can install apps that aren’t on app stores.


“Foundational disruptions at this stage could set us back years and undo the deep investments and effort made by (device makers), developers and the industry overall,” it said.


Google approached the Supreme Court after an appeals tribunal on January 4 declined to block the CCI’s ruling. In the apex court, Google submitted that the growth of its Android ecosystem in India was on the brink of stalling as a result of the CCI order.


Android powers more than 95% of the smartphones in India.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Koo posts Rs 4.88 Cr revenue, losses widen to Rs 197.15 Cr

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart Raises $18 M (Rs 144 Crore) in Series A round

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 13, 2023)

Dallas Venture Capital to close Rs 350 Cr India fund in 6 months

Daily Capsule
Making healthcare reach remote areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup] The funding buzz is back with early-stage startups raising capital

Dallas Venture Capital to close Rs 350 Cr India fund in 6 months

Wipro reports 3% rise in net profit for third quarter

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart Raises $18 M (Rs 144 Crore) in Series A round

IIFL Asset Management acquires TrueScale Capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 13, 2023)