Cigniti Technologies forms partnership with LambdaTest

By Team EnterpriseStory
January 11, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 11 2023 15:53:38 GMT+0000
Cigniti Technologies forms partnership with LambdaTest
Here’s your daily dose of key developments in the technology world of India.
Cigniti Technologies forms partnership with LambdaTest

Cigniti Technologies, a digital assurance and engineering services company, has entered into a partnership with LambdaTest, a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster.


According to a statement, this partnership will allow Cigniti to tap into LambdaTest’s HyperExecute platform that provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle.


Through this collaboration, Cigniti and LambdaTest provide their customers with a smart test orchestration platform that helps clients run end-to-end automation tests at blazing-fast speeds enabling faster time-to-market across industries and geographies.


Cigniti’s CEO, Srikanth Chakkilam said, “As the world propels further into the software-driven digital platform age with cloud orchestration and DevOps becoming imminent, clients across industries are continuously looking to provide frictionless digital experiences at breath neck speeds.”


Asad Khan, CEO at LambdaTest, said, “As we continue to strengthen our HyperExecute platform and its ecosystem, Cigniti’s continued market leadership and deeper understanding of enterprise digital quality assurance and test automation market the world over will add immense value to our journey ahead.”

Q2 Holdings opens new office in Bengaluru

Q2 Holdings, Inc, the US-headquartered provider of digital solutions for the banking and lending segment, has announced the opening of its office in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru office supports several Q2 products, and its employees represent a number of functions, including digital banking and point solutions, research and development, implementation and delivery, finance, and human resources.


“At Q2, we have invested in our state-of-the-art office space, and we will continue to invest approximately 40% of our revenue and workforce to expand our Bengaluru office as our mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Matt Flake, CEO for Q2.

Q2 Holdings

(L-R) Kirk Coleman, chief banking officer for Q2 and Matt Flake,CEO for Q2


In the fiscal year 2022, Q2 achieved a 13-14% market growth rate, and it predicts a similar growth rate for 2023. Since its investment in the Indian market in 2018, Q2 has increased its market presence more than five times.

Intel unveils 4th Gen Xeon processors

Intel has unveiled the 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors (code-named Sapphire Rapids), the Intel® Xeon® CPU Max Series (code-named Sapphire Rapids HBM) and the Intel® Data Center GPU Max Series (code-named Ponte Vecchio).


According to Intel, these new products will provide a leap in data centre performance, efficiency, security, and new capabilities for AI, the cloud, the network and edge, and supercomputers.

intel

The 4th Gen Xeon processors has features for managing power and performance making the optimal use of CPU resources to help achieve their sustainability goals.


According to Intel, customers of 4th Gen Intel Xeon customers can expect a 2.9X average performance per watt efficiency improvement for targeted workloads when utilizing built-in accelerators, up to 70-watt power savings per CPU in optimized power mode with minimal performance loss, and a 52% to 66% lower total cost of ownership.

Edited by Suman Singh

