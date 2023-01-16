Menu
Cloud Kitchen startup Rebel Foods lays off 2% of its workforce

By Pooja Malik
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 10:36:34 GMT+0000
Cloud Kitchen startup Rebel Foods lays off 2% of its workforce
A company spokesperson confirmed that the impacted number is less than 2% of Rebel Foods' workforce.
Sequoia-backed cloud kitchen startup ﻿Rebel Foods﻿, which houses brands like Oven Story, Behrouz Biryani, Sweet Truth, and ﻿Faasos﻿, is the latest startup to downsize its workforce.


A company spokesperson confirmed that the layoffs impacted around 2% of its employees.


The company said in a statement that any changes in employee strength are on account of "annual performance evaluation and realigning the organisation" to the firm’s priorities for future goals.

"Any news heard is on account of annual performance evaluation and realigning the organisation to our priorities for future goals," said a Rebel Foods spokesperson.
Sequoia-backed startup Rebel Foods raises Rs 55 Cr debt: Report

The Pune-based startup, founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, is a chain of online restaurants with 4,000 "cloud kitchens" across 45 brands. It operates in India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, and the UK among others.


Last year, in December, the startup raised about Rs 55 crore ($6.6 million) in a debt financing round from existing investors. In 2022, Rebel Foods raised a total of Rs 225 crore in three debt rounds.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

