CPP Investments invests $205M in new IndoSpace real estate fund

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has invested $205 million, as an anchor investor, in IndoSpace’s new real estate fund.





The investment marks the first close for IndoSpace Logistics Parks IV (ILP IV), the company’s fourth development vehicle, targeting $600 million of total equity commitments, said an official statement.

This is the latest venture between CPP Investments and IndoSpace. The first joint venture, IndoSpace Core, was established in 2017; it claims to own the largest portfolio of stabilised modern logistics assets in India.

CPP Investments has also invested in ILP III. Following the investment in ILP IV, the partnership will exceed $1 billion in assets.





“Over the past few years, we have made numerous investments in India’s industrial space, where we see strong demand as the manufacturing sector continues to grow and the ecommerce sector matures," said Hari Krishna V, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate India, CPP Investments.

ILP IV will add 25 million to 30 million square feet to the IndoSpace portfolio. ILP IV will focus on India’s largest logistics real estate markets: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.





The establishment of ILP IV follows on from the first three development funds, which have a combined real estate of 56 million square feet of modern logistics in India.





Brian Oravec, Managing Partner and CEO, IndoSpace Capital Asia, said ILP IV will allow the company to continue to expand its unique national network to better serve customers.





"Industrial and logistics infrastructure is a key enabler of economic growth. To meet India’s aim of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025, IndoSpace is excited to continue to be one of India’s key infrastructure creators.”





IndoSpace is an investor, a developer, and an operator of Grade A industrial and logistics real estate in India. It has a national network of 50 logistics parks with 56 million square feet delivered/under development across 10 cities.