Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

How this D2C snacking brand is on track to becoming a billion-dollar company

By Beverly White
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 06:55:18 GMT+0000
Dinika Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Nutty Gritties, a D2C nuts and dried fruits brand, speaks about how Nutty Gritties is on track to becoming a billion-dollar company in a decade.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dinika Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Nutty Gritties, a Delhi-based D2C nuts and dry fruits brand, comes from a family that has been in the nuts business since 1887.


Dinika, who has been nuts about nuts since childhood, decided to bring her own stamp to the family business and started Nutty Gritties thirteen years ago, in 2009. She says, “We’ve been growing 30-40% organically over the last several years. We have been a profitable company for ten years now.”


The brand offers artisanal flavours like Barbecue Almonds, Southern Pepper Cashew and Thai Chilli Blend, Dark Chocolate Almonds as well as a bunch of different trail mixes such as a Sports Mix and a Moms Superfood Mix.


Dinika, however, believes in cracking even tougher nuts. She believes that Nutty Gritties is well on its way to becoming a billion-dollar company. She says, “Warren Buffett and the likes of Warren Buffett in the world have actually taught us the principles of compounding. As you compound onto that organic growth of 30-40%, we are going to hit a billion dollars in the next decade.”


Dinika adds that while the billion-dollar goal may be a while away, her biggest learning and her biggest message to other young entrepreneurs is that there is no rush, and it’s important to enjoy the journey as well.


Nutty Gritties is currently available in 1,200 stores in 25 cities across India, and is widely available on ecommerce and q-commerce platforms as well.


In terms of further expansion, Dinika says, “While we expand distribution geographically, we want to understand how to go deeper into our existing markets because people should actually be consuming more nuts.”


As a parting shot, Dinika says that at Nutty Gritties, the aim is always to keep adding taste so that health never feels like a punishment.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Zomato stock declines 5% in morning trade

Zomato's CTO Gunjan Patidar steps down

Daily Capsule
CarDekho﻿ narrows loss in FY22
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RateGain to acquire travel data exchange company Adara

Zomato stock declines 5% in morning trade

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Mamaearth’s IPO plans raise tough questions on timing, valuation

Mukesh Bansal steps back from daily ops at Tata Neu

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to step down: Report