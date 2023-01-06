Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Data protection norms key to ensure retail, ecomm not hit by big tech's data collection practices: CAIT

By Press Trust of India
January 06, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 06 2023 07:29:38 GMT+0000
Data protection norms key to ensure retail, ecomm not hit by big tech's data collection practices: CAIT
The trade body claimed that supporters of unrestricted cross-border data flow like the big tech companies erroneously argue that free flowing cross-border personal data benefits countries.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has emphasised that data protection rules are critical to ensure that retail and ecommerce sectors are not negatively impacted by data collection and processing activities of big tech companies.


CAIT said it is important to put restrictions on cross-border data flows to make sure "user data is not misused, especially from the endless and unchecked processing of personal data by big tech companies..."


"Limitations on cross-border data flows are essential for developing nations like India to ensure that citizen data is used properly, and also to prevent economic harm resulting from the unchecked processing of personal data by global big tech companies," CAIT said in a written submission to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on draft data protection norms.

The trade body claimed that supporters of unrestricted cross-border data flow like the big tech companies erroneously argue that free flowing cross-border personal data benefits countries.
data protection

Image: Shutterstock

ALSO READ
CAIT, other organisations pitch for immediate rollout of ecommerce policy

"There is no evidence to indicate that the unrestricted transfer of the personal data, even if it is anonymised, to foreign jurisdictions benefits anyone other than these global players," CAIT said.


Unrestricted cross-border flows also introduce and accelerate inefficiencies in digital markets.


In its submission to the government on the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, CAIT said, the proposed legislation should also clarify that in the event of conflicts with sectoral rules and regulations, such as in the case of the RBI data localisation mandate, the proposed personal data protection legislation is to be read in addition to the sectoral rules and is not to be construed in derogation of existing rules and frameworks established by sectoral regulators.


The revised bill has also removed the previous classification of personal data into critical and sensitive personal data in favour of an umbrella definition that covers all types of personal data, CAIT said, adding, "this change ignores the disproportionate potential of harm that accompanies misuse and breach of sensitive information".


According to CAIT, mandating large global tech companies to store and process the data of Indian citizens within the territorial boundaries of India will improve compliance with the provisions of the intended rules, enhance the ability of local law enforcement and deliver effective recourse in the event of misuse or breach of personal data.


It would also prevent the economic harm associated with big tech's unchecked and unrestricted processing and consequential misuse of the personal data of Indian citizens.


The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is a representative body of over 8 crore small and medium traders.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Govt to release first advance economic growth estimates for FY23 on Friday

Dunzo likely to raise up to $100 M via convertible notes: Report

Gamified fintech startup Fello raises $4M led by US-based Courtside Ventures

Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade

Daily Capsule
Satya Nadella praises India’s digital push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Blue and grey-collar job vacancies saw 4X jump in 2022: Report

Startup movement picked up momentum in India: Jitendra Singh

Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade

Govt to release first advance economic growth estimates for FY23 on Friday

Walmart pays most of tax bill arising from shifting of PhonePe headquarters to India

Dunzo likely to raise up to $100 M via convertible notes: Report