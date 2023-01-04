Menu
CAIT, other organisations pitch for immediate rollout of ecommerce policy

By Press Trust of India
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 11:58:20 GMT+0000
CAIT, other organisations pitch for immediate rollout of ecommerce policy
They demanded that e-commerce rules, pending three years, under the Consumer Protection Act should be implemented.
Traders' body CAIT and other organisations released a five-point "Delhi Declaration" charter on Wednesday, reiterating its demands for the immediate rollout of a robust ecommerce policy and the formation of an empowered regulatory body.


"We have demanded from the government that the ecommerce policy should be rolled out immediately. Likewise, a national policy for retail trade should also be declared as soon as possible and a Regulatory Authority should be constituted," said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI, claiming that the ecommerce spectrum of the country has been vitiated.


We have also demanded that ecommerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act should be implemented, which is pending since three years. There has to be a holistic approach not only for ecommerce but retail trade as well so that there is no overlap, Khandelwal added.


At the Indian Trade conclave organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and associations related to traders, transporters, MSMEs, hotels & restaurants, travel, hawkers, mobile, FMCG, toys, electronics, direct selling, computer media, jewellers, etc. came down heavily on foreign e-commerce companies.


Demanding strong action against foreign ecommerce companies "who are indulging in mal-practices and violation of policy", the representatives at the conclave called upon the Centre to immediately roll out an ecommerce policy and National Retail Trade Policy to protect offline trade.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

