B2B edtech firm ﻿Uolo﻿has bought Tekie, a platform that builds coding skills in school-going learners for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is in line with Uolo’s vision to take edtech to masses in partnership with K-12 schools.





Tekie educates school students through a combination of animated storytelling and practise sessions in computer labs.





“Uolo will introduce the Tekie program in schools that are already using its school management platform," said Pallav Pandey, co-founder and CEO of Uolo.





“We believe that the acquisition of Tekie furthers our mission to take modern, high-quality edtech programs to the masses.” added Pallav.





Uolo told YourStory earlier that it aims to reach 25,000 schools and 10 million students by September 2023. The startup grew its network of schools to reach 5,600 schools in 2022 from 700, riding the edtech boom during the pandemic.





In 2020, it raised Rs 20 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India and Blume Ventures.