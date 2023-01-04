Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Edtech Platform Uolo acquires of Tekie, a coding platform for schools

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 16:07:01 GMT+0000
Edtech Platform Uolo acquires of Tekie, a coding platform for schools
This acquisition is in line with Uolo’s vision to take EdTech to masses in partnership with K-12 schools.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

B2B edtech firm ﻿Uolo﻿has bought Tekie, a platform that builds coding skills in school-going learners for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is in line with Uolo’s vision to take edtech to masses in partnership with K-12 schools.


Tekie educates school students through a combination of  animated storytelling and practise sessions in computer labs.


“Uolo will introduce the Tekie program in schools that are already using its school management platform," said Pallav Pandey, co-founder and CEO of Uolo.


“We believe that the acquisition of Tekie furthers our mission to take modern, high-quality edtech programs to the masses.” added Pallav.


Uolo told YourStory earlier that it aims to reach 25,000 schools and 10 million students by September 2023. The startup grew its network of schools to reach 5,600 schools in 2022 from 700, riding the edtech boom during the pandemic.


In 2020, it raised Rs 20 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India and Blume Ventures.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

YourStory UNCUT: Vinay Singhal on losing a Rs 300 Cr startup and building STAGE

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Daily Capsule
Mamaearth parent’s IPO plans raise concerns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Total losses surge at BharatPe in FY 2022, operating loss triples

Microsoft forms partnership with MeitY body for cybersecurity jobs skilling

Darwinbox raises nearly $5 million in extended Series D round from SBI

Consumers would rather wait for grocery than pay a delivery fee : LocalCircles Survey

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Issues related to cards, mobile, net banking top complaint areas at banking ombudsman: RBI