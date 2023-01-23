Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

FuelBuddy raises $20M in a round led by Jindal Power

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 23, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 23 2023 11:32:40 GMT+0000
FuelBuddy raises $20M in a round led by Jindal Power
The startup will use the funds to expand operations in India as well as international markets such as MENA and Southeast Asia.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿FuelBuddy﻿, a mobile energy distribution platform, has raised $20 million in a round led by Jindal Power Limited, RJ Corp, and Nilesh Ved (Chairman of Apparel Group, UAE) through a special purpose vehicle.


The startup will use the capital to expand its presence in India as well as international markets such as MENA and South East Asia, according to a statement.


“With the team’s strategic thought process and continuous efforts, we are transitioning from being a fuel-as-a-service company to an Energy-as-a-service company," Gautam Malhotra, Managing Director, FuelBuddy told YourStory. “This funding of $20 million will further bolster the expansion of our portfolio pan-India and globally, while achieving FuelBuddy’s holistic vision of providing energy services to users across the world.”


“This round is a strategic investment to further the vision that we have for FuelBuddy to expand aggressively internationally," said SK Narvar, an initial investor in FuelBuddy. "We are confident that FuelBuddy will emerge as a leader in the international markets.”


Founded in 2017, New Delhi-based FuelBuddy is an on-demand delivery app for fuel and has over 45,000 satisfied customers. In 2021, it acquired Bengaluru-based on-demand fuel delivery startup MyPetrolPump.

ALSO READ
5 on-demand fuel delivery startups bringing petrol pumps to the doorstep

The startup's clients include Varun Beverages, Coca-Cola, Amazon, DLF, Infosys, Taj, Hitachi, Amazon, Flipkart, Mahindra Logistics, and Delhivery. FuelBuddy also recently forayed into the lubricants space via its partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).


“FuelBuddy is a pioneer in the fuel-delivery business in India. We have witnessed their sizable growth in the last few years and trust them to grow exponentially in the coming years too," said Amit Dang, CFO, Jindal Power Limited.


(The copy was updated to correct an investor's name)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Investors from South Korea to participate in growth story of Indian startups

Meesho sellers protest over tightening products return policy: Report

Zomato to rebrand 10-minute food delivery service, Instant

Beyond notifications: How Flyy is changing user engagement with gamification

Daily Capsule
What VCs want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon India launches Amazon Air cargo service in India

Investors from South Korea to participate in growth story of Indian startups

Meesho sellers protest over tightening products return policy: Report

Zomato to rebrand 10-minute food delivery service, Instant

After layoffs, GoMechanic approaches Cars24, Spinny for potential buyout

Globevestor co-founder's new micro-VC fund to focus on seed-stage Indian startups