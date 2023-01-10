Menu
Galgotias Infra to Invest 500 Crores in Uttar Pradesh - Signs MOU with YEIDA

By Press Trust of India
January 10, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 10 2023 08:12:03 GMT+0000
Galgotias Infra to Invest 500 Crores in Uttar Pradesh - Signs MOU with YEIDA
The investments by the Galgotias Group will be primarily done in a phased manner in the Aerocity near the Noida international Jewar airport.
Galgotias Infra through this MOU has signed a proposed investment worth 510 crores within the next 3 years in warehousing, hotel, housing and hospital projects in Aerocity near Noida International Airport, Yamuna expressway.


"The investments proposed by Galgotias Group will ensure employment to more than 2200 people directly and around 6000 people indirectly from the start of construction to completion," says Dhruv Galgotia.


The investments by the Galgotias Group will be primarily done in a phased manner in the Aerocity near the Noida international Jewar airport.


The area around the Noida international airport is turning out to be infrastructurally better than Gurgaon offering comfort, convenience and a sustainable experience to homebuyers, students and passengers and visitors.


The hotel investment by Galgotias Infra will be a whole new concept featuring intelligent technologies like smartphone access and services especially designed to cater to the evolving demands and expectations of global leisure, student and business travellers. Students and parents will also benefit from the education hub already developed in the area.


"We are taking forward the vision of our Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath of making the state of Uttar Pradesh into a true knowledge superpower," says Chancellor Suneel Galgotia.


Galgotias group is also planning phase wise investments in warehousing, hospital, IT park and student housing and has already invested heavily in bringing world class quality education in Uttar Pradesh.

