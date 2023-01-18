Revenue-based financing (RBF) platform ﻿GetVantage﻿ and early-stage investing platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) have partnered to invest Rs 200 crore in over 500 businesses in the next 12 months.





Both financing platforms have plans to fuel the growth of around 40 businesses on average every month.





During the course of this partnership, both firms would have access to each other’s portfolio base and would invest in new businesses as well as existing startups in the form of equity as well as revenue-based growth capital depending on the business requirements, according to a statement.

This partnership also gives a combined portfolio of around 1,500 digital businesses and startups access to equity and revenue-based financing growth capital to extend their runway.

Both GetVantage and IPV are sector-agnostic financing platforms and have a founders-first approach when it comes to funding early-stage startups and businesses.





“This fund allocation has been done to help businesses scale when other alternative forms of financing seem difficult to get hold of,” said Bhavik Vasa, Founder and CEO, GetVantage.





Through this partnership, besides equity as well as non-equity capital, new businesses will get access to a range of services like a diverse investor network, business opportunities, credits of new-age organisations to help further business growth and mentorship.

GetVantage and Inflection Point Ventures share a number of brands under their portfolio across SaaS, cleantech, EV and health-focused direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands amongst others. Some brands that have received funding from both financing platforms are Pumpumpum, Truly Madly, and Mobigarage among others.





“This partnership is symbiotic and immensely beneficial to founders in the current macroeconomic and funding environment. Leveraging this partnership, many founders can set the business on the path of faster growth and unlocking value faster,” added Mitesh Shah, Co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.





Founded in late 2019, GetVantage claims to have funded over 450 businesses so far across sectors including D2C, EV, ecommerce, business-to-business (B2B) SaaS, cleantech, edtech and more. Meanwhile, Inflection Point Ventures, launched in 2018, has over 7,000 investors on its platform who have invested in about 150 startups so far.