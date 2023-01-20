Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

GoMechanic’s unravelling raises questions over investors’ due diligence

By Aparajita Saxena
January 20, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 20 2023 14:17:04 GMT+0000
GoMechanic’s unravelling raises questions over investors’ due diligence
News of GoMechanic's financial impropriety has ignited a discourse on the responsibilities and obligations of investors in maintaining regulatory compliance for the companies in their portfolios.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the last 48 hours, ﻿GoMechanic﻿'s unravelling has caught people's imagination. The Bengaluru-based startup, which was last valued at $300 million after a funding round in January 2021, is now in freefall after revelations that it had inflated its revenue numbers in pursuit of a fresh round of funding. Already, the startup has laid off 70% of its workforce and is staring down a grim and uncertain future.


Co-founder and CEO Amit Bhasin's admission of culpability was a refreshing break from the usual practice of denial or outright silence usually seen in cases such as these, but serious questions still remain.


Mostly, they're centered around why investors have been ignoring compliance hygiene in their portfolio startups, slacking off on due diligence, and proactively working on corporate governance, especially given the string of fallouts from last year at BharatPe, Trell and Zilingo.

The issue came to light after Softbank, which was negotiating with GoMechanic to close a funding agreement at a unicorn valuation, noticed irregularities in due diligence reports submitted to it by EY, which the investment giant had engaged.


Softbank pulled out of the deal and sounded the alarm, after which Sequoia launched a forensic investigation.


GoMechanic and its founders now await an uncertain future as investors scramble to get a grip on this situation. But what are its possible recourses?


We break it down for you on The Crux.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says the race for AI to get as complex as chip war

Breathe Well-being raises Rs 50 Cr in pre-series B co-led by 3One4 Capital, Accel, & General Catalyst

Google parent plans to lay off 12,000 workers worldwide

Delhivery launches training and recruitment programme for young jobseekers

Daily Capsule
TechSparks comes to Mumbai!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 20, 2023)

Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says the race for AI to get as complex as chip war

Google parent plans to lay off 12,000 workers worldwide

Budget must make bold moves, encourage entrepreneurs, and boost consumption

Mukesh Ambani most recognised CEO among Indians, 2nd globally

Indiamart Q3 FY23 net profit increases 60.6%, revenue up by 33.6%