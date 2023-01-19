Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Android dominance: Issue of national importance, world looking at us, CCI tells SC

By Press Trust of India
January 19, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 19 2023 03:32:19 GMT+0000
Android dominance: Issue of national importance, world looking at us, CCI tells SC
The Supreme Court had asked Google if it would follow the same regime in India as it does in Europe, with regard to pre-installed apps in Android-based mobile smartphones.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court the issue pertaining to alleged abuse of dominant position by ﻿Google﻿ in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem is of "national importance" and the world is looking at how India is dealing with the matter.


A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and PS Narasimha was told by Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the CCI, that the top court should hear the issue and Google be not given "two innings" at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal(NCLAT).


The bench said it agrees there cannot be two innings for anyone, and that the matter will be taken up by the court on Thursday.


Android is a popular open-source, mobile operating system installed by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of smartphones and tablets.


The top court was hearing a plea of the US-based tech giant against an order of the NCLAT refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it.


The bench initially said it is looking to send the matter back to the NCLAT, observing that the tribunal had not looked at all the aspects of the interim stay application and it would be appropriate that the tribunal looked into it.


"What we are suggesting is that NCLAT has not really looked at their (Google's) application of interim stay. They say they will list it in April. Now, we have to look into it. We can ask NCLAT to look into it. If we have to look at it, then it should be as an appeal. It is an interlocutory order."


The bench suggested that it would ask Google to appear before the NCLAT and ask the tribunal to hear the issue on January 23.


"We will ask them (Google) to not seek adjournment and till then direct that no coercive action be taken for two weeks, or, we will merely set aside the order of NCLAT and direct it to freshly look into it on Monday. Then, we won't have to pass any interim order," it said.

Venkataraman said there cannot be "two innings" at the NCLAT. "This is a matter of national importance and the world is looking at us. Our request is that this court hears us out and decides the matter."

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Google, said he agrees with the ASG's suggestion and that both parties want the court to hear and settle the issue once and for all.


The bench said, "Then, we will take up this matter at 11.30 am tomorrow or when all of you are here, whichever is earlier".

Google_Android
ALSO READ
CCI order blow to growth of digital adoption in India: Google

Cease and desist

On January 16, the top court had asked Google, which is locked in a legal battle over the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty, if it would follow the same regime in India as it does in Europe with regard to pre-installed apps in Android-based mobile smartphones.


It had asked the US-based firm to clarify this aspect at the next hearing of the matter.

The top court's remark had come after Venkataraman submitted that Google had complied with a similar order passed by the European Commission, and alleged that the company was discriminating against Indian consumers.

Google had said that the compliance in Europe pertained to Google's standard 'Mobile Application Distribution Agreement' (MADA) unbundling.


The NCLAT had on January 4 refused an interim stay on an order of the competition regulator and asked Google to deposit 10% of the penalty amount.


The NCLAT admitted the search giant's challenge to the CCI slapping the hefty penalty.


Singhvi had earlier mentioned the matter seeking an urgent hearing.


The senior lawyer said extraordinary directions have been passed by the CCI and the order has to be complied with by January 19.


The CCI had on October 20 last year asked Google to allow smartphone users on the Android platform to uninstall apps and let them select a search engine of their choice. That order is to become effective from January 19.

On October 20 last year, the CCI, besides slapping the steep penalty on Google, also ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

The regulator, which has passed the order after ordering a detailed probe more than three years ago, has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.


The CCI, which had started probing the case in April 2019, has directed that OEMs should not be restrained from choosing from amongst Google's proprietary applications to be pre-installed and also not be forced to pre-install a bouquet of applications on their smart devices.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A nation of entrepreneurs, with their heads, held high

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

This savings app helps users plan for their next jewellery purchase

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Daily Capsule
Behind the scenes at OTPless
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Twitter plans to layoff more employees: Report

SEBI-registered Category 1 Angel Fund Piper Serica raises Rs 75 Cr

‘Entrepreneurship will play a crucial role in propelling India to the top’—25 quotes on India business shifts

Behind the scenes at OTPless

Budget wish list for gig economy: Social security, minimum wages, and tax relief

This entrepreneur is reviving dying crafts of Bihar to build a sustainable fashion brand