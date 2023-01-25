Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Google makes changes to Android, Google Play in India post CCI ruling

By Sujata Sangwan
January 25, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 25 2023 15:30:14 GMT+0000
Google makes changes to Android, Google Play in India post CCI ruling
The changes will allow OEMs to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices; earlier these apps were pre-installed for free with Android.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

On Wednesday, Google announced several changes to its operating system Android and Google Play Store in India. 


The move comes after the Supreme Court denied its plea to grant a stay on the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) October 2022 order, fining the company Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominance in the Android market, and directing it to make appropriate changes.

“Implementation of these changes across the ecosystem will be a complex process and will require significant work at our end and, in many cases, significant efforts from partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and developers,” Google said in a blog post. “However, we are making some changes as required by the CCI’s directives.”

The changes, which will come into effect starting Thursday, will allow OEMs to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices; earlier these apps were pre-installed for free with Android. Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine via a choice screen that will soon start to appear when a user sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in India.

Google Play store
ALSO READ
CCI ruling against Google a step towards next phase of digital revolution: Indus OS

The company is also updating its backend to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants. User choice billing will be available to all apps and games starting next month, Google said.


“Through user choice billing, developers can offer users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content,” the tech giant added.


Google stated in the blog that Android always supported the installation of apps from a variety of sources, including via sideloading, which involves app downloads directly from a developer’s website. 


“We recently made changes to the Android installation flow and auto-updating capability for sideloaded apps and app stores while ensuring users understand the potential security risks," the company said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Shifting from Singapore to India cost PhonePe investors Rs 8,000 Cr in taxes

Digital currency to further bolster digital economy, says RBI

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

EV startup Ultraviolette's FY22 loss widens to Rs 1.81 Cr as expenses rise

SEBI asks fintech platform PayMate India to refile IPO