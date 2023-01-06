Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Govt to release first advance economic growth estimates for FY23 on Friday

By Press Trust of India
January 06, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 06 2023 08:15:12 GMT+0000
Govt to release first advance economic growth estimates for FY23 on Friday
The RBI had projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8%, with the third quarter at 4.4% and the fourth at 4.2%.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The National Statistical Office will release the first advance estimates of economic growth for 2022-23 on Friday evening, three weeks ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on February 1.


The first advance estimates of national income for 2022-23 are significant because the data is used for preparing the Budget of the central government for the next financial year of 2023-24.


Earlier last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the country's GDP (gross domestic product) growth forecast to 6.8% for the current fiscal from 7% earlier, on account of continued geopolitical tensions and tightening of global financial conditions.

The RBI had projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8%, with the third quarter at 4.4% and the fourth at 4.2%.
Reserve Bank of India, RBI


It had pared the growth projection for 2022-23 for the third time in December 2022.


In April 2022, the central bank cut the GDP growth estimate from 7.8% to 7.2%, and further lowered it to 7% in September, last year.


The GDP growth in the second quarter of the fiscal slowed to 6.3% from 13.5% in the preceding three months.


The International Monetary Fund (IMF) too had reduced India's growth prediction for FY23 to 6.8% from 7.4% projected in July 2022.


The World Bank, however, has raised India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.9% from its earlier estimate of 6.5%.


The Asian Development Bank has kept India's growth forecast unchanged at 7% for 2022-23.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Dunzo likely to raise up to $100 M via convertible notes: Report

Gamified fintech startup Fello raises $4M led by US-based Courtside Ventures

Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade

Walmart pays most of tax bill arising from shifting of PhonePe headquarters to India

Daily Capsule
Satya Nadella praises India’s digital push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Blue and grey-collar job vacancies saw 4X jump in 2022: Report

Startup movement picked up momentum in India: Jitendra Singh

Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade

Walmart pays most of tax bill arising from shifting of PhonePe headquarters to India

Dunzo likely to raise up to $100 M via convertible notes: Report

Data protection norms key to ensure retail, ecomm not hit by big tech's data collection practices: CAIT