Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Infra investment, tax incentives: Travel and tourism industry's hopes from Union Budget 2023

By Chirag Gupta
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 02:16:32 GMT+0000
Infra investment, tax incentives: Travel and tourism industry's hopes from Union Budget 2023
As we enter 2023, the travel and tourism industry is grateful for the government's support and looks forward to what the Union Budget 2023 may have in store for the sector.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The travel and tourism industry was hugely impacted by the pandemic, but with travel starting to return to normal, the sector is looking to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of 2023, and contribute $250 billion to the GDP by 2030. In fact, the industry has a goal of earning $1 trillion through travel by 2047.


These ambitious goals are achievable thanks to the government's efforts to support the industry and allocate funding in the current budget. As we enter 2023, the travel and tourism industry is grateful for the government's support and looks forward to what the Union Budget 2023 may have in store for the sector.


Here are our top three requests for this year's Budget:

Greater investment 

We appreciate the government's commitment to investing in technology and improving infrastructure, which will make travel easier and more enjoyable for everyone. By investing in digital platforms, transportation, and offbeat destinations, the Budget can help boost domestic travel and make India a top travel destination.


The sector is predicted to generate $30 billion in foreign exchange earnings, $150 billion in GDP, and 15 million foreign arrivals by 2024. With the appropriate infrastructure and technological investments, this is easily achievable.

career in the Travel and Tourism industry


ALSO READ
From ecotourism to offline stores: Goa-based BLive is accelerating adoption of EVs

Tax incentives for small travel firms

The travel industry is home to around three lakh small businesses, many of which are innovative travel tech startups that have made significant investments in technology. These startups are looking for government assistance to help them expand, and the current budget can provide tax incentives to help small firms grow their businesses.

Support for travel MSMEs 

When it comes to bookings, the MSME sector travel companies dominate the market. These companies, which include travel package, cab, and bus booking businesses, are dispersed among various service provider types. To fuel future growth and provide travellers with unique experiences, it is important to provide provisions that will attract greater investment in these MSMEs.

The travel and tourism industry also hopes to see support for small and medium-sized travel tech startups as they are essential to innovation in the sector.

India is a key player in the recovery of international travel, and as the G20 chair in 2023, the country has an opportunity to establish itself as a top travel destination.


To showcase our cultural diversity and welcome visitors to our country, the government has implemented necessary interventions such as visa reforms, improved travel conditions, passenger-friendly airport immigration facilities, and an openness to international travel.


In addition, business-friendly regulations are desperately needed in the travel and tourism industry to make it easier to conduct business, which will increase working capital and keep customers satisfied.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

ITC to acquire DTC snack brand Yoga Bar

Beaconstac raises $25M led by Telescope Partners

Daily Capsule
Mumbai Angels takes wing
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

OYO parent company to refile DRHP by mid-February

G20 Infra Working Group discusses how to make cities sustainable, resilient and inclusive

ITC to acquire DTC snack brand Yoga Bar

Inflation may be past peak, but cost of living crisis far from over: Experts

Future of trade is digital, green, and inclusive: WTO chief