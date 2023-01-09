Healthcare AI startup ﻿Qritive﻿ has said it has raised $7.5 million in a funding round led by MassMutual. SEEDS Capital and Exfinty Venture Partners also participated in the round.





With this new capital, the firm will drive geographical expansion, expand its product portfolio and support regulatory clearances, according to a statement. Founded in 2017 by Dr Aneesh Sathe and Dr Kaveh Taghipour, Qritive provide fast and accurate interpretations of pathology for cancer diagnosis, enhancing imaging accuracy and improving health outcomes with the assistance of AI-based solutions.





Headquartered in Singapore, with U.S. operations in San Diego and India operations in Pune, Qritive today has a presence in Singapore, USA, and India.





“Complexity of diagnostics has increased considerably and having tools that increase accuracy and throughput really fast has become instrumental for clinicians worldwide,” said Aneesh Sathe, CEO of Qritive in a statement.





Chinnu Senthilkumar, Managing Partner at Exfinity Venture Partners noted the prevalance in the rise of cancer cases globally, with Asia accounting for half of all cancer cases by 2030. "Speed and accuracy are of utmost importance, especially in the backdrop of a severe pathologist shortage," he said, adding that the clinical-grade AI-powered technology from Qritive will transform diagnosis by being disruptive, accurate, removing the existing bottlenecks.





“Qritive's platform digitizes and streamlines the pathology workflow from end-to-end, supporting clinicians with a wide range of tools – including image analysis, case management, and reporting modules. With an international network of pathologists, Qritive is uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of digital pathology across the globe," said Ryan Collins, Managing Director at MassMutual Ventures.