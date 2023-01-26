Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

IBM latest to announce layoffs, plans to cut 3,900 jobs

By Pooja Malik
January 26, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 26 2023 10:03:02 GMT+0000
IBM latest to announce layoffs, plans to cut 3,900 jobs
The company was still committed to hiring for client-facing research and development, CFO James Kavanaugh said.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced laying off 3,900 employees—or 1.5% of its global workforce—as part of the company's asset sales as it fell short of its annual cash target.


The company was still committed to hiring for client-facing research and development, CFO James Kavanaugh told Reuters.


The cuts will focus on employees in the spin-off of its IT infrastructure business Kyndryl that was officially separated from IBM in November, as well as the Watson Health unit—an investment firm IBM is in the process of acquiring.

According to a company spokesperson, the cutoffs will cost the company about $300 million this quarter.

IBM announced the layoffs during a conference call, reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

ALSO READ
Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

The company’s cash flow in 2022 was $9.3 billion due to higher-than-expected working capital needs, which was below its target of $10 billion.


Kavanaugh said that the company’s current headcount is 2,60,000, which is about 22,000 lower than the figure disclosed for December 2021.


IBM’s revenue increased by 5.5% in 2022 for the second consecutive year after almost a decade of no growth or slipping sales.


The company foresees annual revenue growth weaker than the 12% it reported last year, in the mid-single digits on constant currency terms.


This comes amid SAP Labs also announcing that it will cut 3,000 jobs. Tech giants Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta have all announced layoffs over the past weeks, bringing uncertainty to the tech sector amid unfavourable macroeconomic conditions and recession fears.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SAP to cut down 3,000 jobs globally, plans Qualtrics stake sale

foodpanda chief shares a secret recipe

Entrepreneurship 101: How to deal with conflict?

India-led G20's Startup 20 group to hold inception meeting in Hyderabad

Daily Capsule
PhonePe’s expensive homecoming
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SAP to cut down 3,000 jobs globally, plans Qualtrics stake sale

2023 entrepreneurship outlook — 5 founder pitches, 5 experts, 15 takeaways

Govt may announce measures in Budget to further strengthen startup ecosystem

Contract management startup SirionLabs downsizes workforce by 15%

India a 'bright spot' in world economy right now: UN economist

Singapore will strongly support India's G20 priorities, says trade minister