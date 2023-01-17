Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India's FTA talks with EU, UK are on track: Govt official

By Press Trust of India
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 05:07:11 GMT+0000
India's FTA talks with EU, UK are on track: Govt official
Government official says seventh round of talks with the UK and the fourth round with the EU will be held very soon, and will focus on goods, services, investments, labour, environment, and sustainability.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The ongoing negotiations of India for the proposed comprehensive free trade agreements with the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) are on track, and the next round of talks will happen soon, a top government official said on Monday.


India recently concluded the sixth round of talks with the UK and the third round with the EU.

"The seventh round with the UK and the fourth round with the EU will be held very soon. Both trade agreements are on track," the official said.

The official added that both agreements are comprehensive in nature, and include goods, services, investments, labour, environment, and sustainability.


All these issues require a lot of unanimity among the negotiating countries and are "complex exercises".

trading
ALSO READ
Dubai Trade, Dubai Chamber Of Commerce collaborate to simplify trade services for exporters and re-exporters

Negotiations with the UK started on January 13 last year.

Bilateral trade between the two countries increased to $17.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to $13.2 billion in 2020-21. India's exports stood at $10.5 billion in 2021-22, while imports were $7 billion.

After a gap of over eight years, India and the EU formally resumed negotiations on the proposed agreement on June 17, 2022.


India's bilateral trade with the EU rose by 43.5 % to $116.36 billion in 2021-22.


When asked about India's demand for resumption of exports benefits by the United States under Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), the official said India would welcome if it was resumed.


"We had requested the US during the meeting of trade policy forum...The US has to take the call. It would help enhance competitiveness of our exporters," the official added.


The GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

Under the programme, nearly 2,000 products, including auto components and textile materials, can enter the US duty-free if the beneficiary developing countries meet the eligibility criteria established by Congress.

In 2019, the US withdrew these benefits.


When asked about the issue of Iran stopping imports of tea and rice from India, another senior official said that it was a temporary measure. "I believe that some rice exports have started," the official said.


On the issue of under-invoicing of Chinese imports in India, the department of commerce has flagged the matter with its finance counterpart.


"We have received feedback that the finance ministry is taking actions. On some consignments from China, risk profiling [is on] to identify those consignments which are under-invoicing. Some seizures are happening. We are waiting for feedback from the finance ministry," the official said.

On India-Russia trade, the official said India has taken up issues of domestic exporters with regard to market access and standards with Russia.

"We will be pushing exports of electronic items in Russia. India is also pushing rupee trade with Russia," the official added.


Countries including Russia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are keen to have rupee trade with India.


When asked whether the government is considering lifting the exports ban on wheat and broken rice, the official said the decision will depend on the situation and factors such as total production, domestic availability, local prices, and procurement.


In May last year the government had banned exports of wheat; it prohibited exports of broken rice in September 2022.


Talking about the trade policy forum meet between India and the US in Washington, the official said India raised the issue of making the business visa regime simpler.


"For many of trade activities, particularly services trade, people require visa for the short term," the official said.


Opportunities in the semiconductor sector were also discussed between the two sides.


India also brought up transfer of technology at low costs and low-cost financing for climate change-related work.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Can NRIs start up in India? How realistic is this dream?

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital