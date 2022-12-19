Dubai Trade, Dubai Chamber Of Commerce collaborate to simplify trade services for exporters and re-exporters

Dubai Trade, a provider of integrated e-services, and Dubai Chamber of Commerce have collaborated to simplify trade services for exporters and re-exporters in the country by providing membership and certificate of origin services through the Dubai Trade portal.





Dubai Trade's single window will enable exporters in Dubai to instantly request for, pay for, and generate the certificate of origin, said a statement on Zawya. This will enable exporters to complete their end-to-end export trade process, from cargo handling to customs clearance, thus improving cross-border trade, said the statement.

The integration of the certificate of origin on the Dubai Trade platform is part of an agreement which was signed in March this year. This is aimed to make Dubai a leading global business hub and streamline the trade process for over 1,80,000 customers, said the statement.





The platform strives to provide transparency in business transactions, facilitate access for Emirati products to global markets, and boost foreign trade.

