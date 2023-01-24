Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

Healthtech unicorn ﻿Innovaccer﻿ has laid off about 15% of its workforce across teams in India and US.





Inc42 was the first to report the development.





"We are taking the much-needed step of doubling down on our core capabilities and streamlining our organisational focus," said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO, Innovaccer, in a statement to YourStory. "As a result, we are going to deprioritize certain areas and offerings that distract us from our core portfolio, which will result in a reduction of workforce by approximately 15%."





"It was a very difficult decision for us. Our employees are the core of our business. We are thankful for each and every person who has helped us advance our mission to connect and curate the world’s healthcare information,” he added.





According to an internal mail, Abhinav cited an “uncertain macroeconomic environment” as the reason behind the job cuts, Inc42 reported.





In September, the company let go of 90 employees across various departments in a cost-cutting move. Innovaccer will continue to deploy its capital strategically to enhance its capability in core markets, Abhinav said.