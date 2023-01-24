Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 12:57:05 GMT+0000
Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce
According to an internal mail, Co-founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank cited an “uncertain macroeconomic environment” as the reason behind the job cuts.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Healthtech unicorn ﻿Innovaccer﻿ has laid off about 15% of its workforce across teams in India and US.


Inc42 was the first to report the development.


"We are taking the much-needed step of doubling down on our core capabilities and streamlining our organisational focus," said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO, Innovaccer, in a statement to YourStory. "As a result, we are going to deprioritize certain areas and offerings that distract us from our core portfolio, which will result in a reduction of workforce by approximately 15%."


"It was a very difficult decision for us. Our employees are the core of our business. We are thankful for each and every person who has helped us advance our mission to connect and curate the world’s healthcare information,” he added.


According to an internal mail, Abhinav cited an “uncertain macroeconomic environment” as the reason behind the job cuts, Inc42 reported.


In September, the company let go of 90 employees across various departments in a cost-cutting move. Innovaccer will continue to deploy its capital strategically to enhance its capability in core markets, Abhinav said.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

Dawaa Dost’s path to reducing India’s prescription costs and deliver medicines door-to-door

Daily Capsule
What women want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rapido losses widens 2.6X to Rs 439 Cr in FY22

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

India tech stack adoption to help countries save billions: MoS IT

VC investment in Indian startups plunge 38% in 2022