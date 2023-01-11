Menu
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw leads investment in women's health platform Gytree.com

By Trisha Medhi
January 11, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 11 2023 10:15:42 GMT+0000
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw leads investment in women's health platform Gytree.com
Gytree.com uses technology to provide women with an intelligent dashboard, experts, and personalised journeys for better health outcomes.
Women’s health platform Gytree.com on Wednesday announced its first round of fundraising led by Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rainmatter Investments, Aditya Birla Capital ex-CEO Ajay Srinivasan, and Anubhuti Sharma of San Francisco-based Millie Clinic, among others.

Gytree.com uses technology to provide women with an intelligent dashboard, experts and personalised journeys for better health outcomes.

“We need to build female-first products in health and for way too long India has ignored that,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of biopharmaceutical company Biocon. “Gytree.com fills an important gap in using technology to solve personalised health needs of women through products and services. I am delighted to lend support to Shaili and her team on this purposeful journey.”


Founded by Shaili Chopra, an award-winning entrepreneur who earlier set up Asia’s largest platform for women, SheThePeople (backed by Anand Mahindra), the platform is built by a core team of women who understand the needs of those who identify as female. 

Seed Funding


“What Indian women need is a 360-degree approach to care, due to inter-related symptoms and outcomes. India’s current health systems do not provide that. Gytree.com offers a patient-centric team to bridge this gap across all life stages, from menstruation to menopause,” said Shaili.


Almost 60% of working women in India quit the workforce due to health-related issues. According to the National Health Portal of India, more than 32 million women in India suffer from incurable conditions—ranging from PCOS to endometriosis and infertility, and they lack the necessary handholding to manage this effectively. Gytree.com said it is the first platform of its kind to provide assistance at every step: symptom identification, timely diagnosis and long-term management.


As part of its go-to-market strategy, Gytree will be directly available to consumers through the web app, but also to corporations who prioritise female workforce and their health.


“At Gytree we have several benefits for women seeking such support. They not only get access from anywhere, anytime, but are also able to discuss personal and intimate health details in a safe and discreet environment,” she added.


"I am excited by femtech as a sector and believe solutions targeted at getting women to lead better lives will scale up and drive growth," said Ajay Srinivasan, former CEO of Aditya Birla Capital. "Usage of tech can help make solutions more affordable and universal, something India's 600 million plus women need immediately."

Edited by Kanishk Singh

