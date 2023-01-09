Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Loan fraud case: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar

By Press Trust of India
January 09, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 09 2023 07:33:08 GMT+0000
Loan fraud case: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar
The couple was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in December in connection with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to former ﻿ICICI Bank﻿ CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a loan fraud case, noting their arrest was not done in conformity with provisions of law.


The couple was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23, 2022, in connection with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case. They are presently in judicial custody.


A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chavan directed the Kochhars to deposit a cash bail amount of Rs one lakh each with one or more sureties of the same amount.


The bench said the duo shall cooperate with the probe and attend the CBI office as and when summoned.

"We have held that the petitioners' (Kochhars) arrest was not in accordance with provisions of law and this warrants their release," the high court said.


The court also asked Kochhars to surrender their passports to the CBI.


The order was passed on petitions filed by Chanda Kochhar and her husband challenging their arrest by the CBI in connection with the bank loan case.


The duo in their pleas said the CBI arrest was arbitrary and illegal.


The CBI had named Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar as well as Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot along with Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd as accused in the FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.


The central agency has alleged private sector lender ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to these companies in violation of norms.


It further alleged that as a part of quid pro quo, Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL), and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Virohan raises $7M led by Blume Ventures

Senior care startup Athulya raises Rs 77 Cr from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

Daily Capsule
Bridging SME credit gap on blockchain
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

PM to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts

Plugin Alliance’s first annual conclave Innovent 4.0 will help shape the Industry 4.0 ecosystem in India

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 9, 2023)

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India