Fully integrated logistics provider ﻿Delhivery﻿ scaled its engagement with many D2C brands, including casual wear brand ﻿The Souled Store﻿ and ﻿Nestasia﻿, a home-decor company, through its full suite of integrated services designed to meet evolving customer requirements.





The company's supply chain solutions, combined with warehousing and transportation solutions, will provide comprehensive and integrated multi-channel order fulfilment solutions and better visibility over the supply chain through a single, technology-enabled platform.





Initially, Nestasia and The Souled Store used Delhivery's express parcel services. Now, both leverage extensive warehousing networks and supply chain capabilities to stock products closer to their customers, driving faster deliveries.





"Along with warehousing and express parcel, we also use Delhivery's freight services, making them end-to-end solution providers for all our logistics needs," said Anurag Agrawal, Co-founder of Nestasia, on the association.





The Souled Store recently partnered with Delivery to launch warehouses in Bengaluru and Kolkata to serve customers in south and east India, while Nestasia uses a majority of Delhivery's logistics operations to fuel its growth.





"We are very excited to partner with D2C brands and be a part of their growth story. Our integrated supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation, drive rapid growth for D2C brands, enabling them to reach their customers across the remotest corners of India faster and more reliably," said Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery.

With its nationwide network covering over 18,400 pin codes, Delhivery provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border logistics, supply chain management, and technology services.





The startup has fulfilled over 1.7 billion shipments since its inception and, today, it works with over 28,000 customers, including large and small ecommerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.