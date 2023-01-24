Microsoft and OpenAI extend partnerships in AI supercomputing and research

﻿Microsoft﻿ has revealed its third phase of a multi-year and multi-billion dollar contract with ﻿OpenAI﻿ , owner of ChatGPT in line with previous investments in 2019 and 2021.





This extension will cover ongoing collaboration between the two firms across AI supercomputing and research, enabling each to independently commercialise resulting advanced AI technologies, said the companies in a statement.





Microsoft will look to invest $10 billion into the owner of ChatGPT, reports said. It will also increase investments in the development and deployment of specialized supercomputing systems to accelerate OpenAI’s groundbreaking independent AI research.





“We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft in the statement. “In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications.”





“Microsoft shares our values and we are excited to continue our independent research and work toward creating advanced AI that benefits everyone," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI in the statement.





OpenAI's models will be deployed across consumer and enterprise products and introduce new categories of digital experiences built on OpenAI’s technology. This includes Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service. As OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider, Azure will power all OpenAI workloads across research, products and API services.