Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs this week: Report

By Team YS
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 07:47:42 GMT+0000
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs this week: Report
Microsoft is contemplating reducing about 5% of its workforce—over 10,000 jobs—of the more than 220,000 people it employs.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Technology giant ﻿Microsoft﻿ is reportedly preparing to cut thousands of jobs, becoming the latest Big Tech firm to reduce its workforce during a global economic slowdown. 


According to a Sky News report, the software giant is contemplating reducing about 5% of its workforce—over 10,000 jobs—of the more than 220,000 people it employs. Microsoft could announce the layoffs globally within a matter of days, the report added.


The tech giant plans to cut jobs in several engineering divisions on Wednesday, a Bloomberg report said, adding that the workforce reduction will be significantly larger than other rounds at Microsoft in the past year, which impacted less than 1% of its workforce.


YourStory could not independently verify the report. Microsoft has not responded to queries sent by YourStory at the time of publication.

layoffs
ALSO READ
[Exclusive] Freshworks cuts jobs across a few teams: Sources

The tech world is seeing massive layoffs, and Microsoft is the latest to announce job cuts in the face of a challenging economy.


Recently, ﻿Amazon﻿ disclosed its plan to reduce its headcount by 18,000 globally, or about 6% of its workforce. In November, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the social media giant had decided to reduce the size of its team by about 13%, cutting over 11,000 jobs. In the same month, Elon Musk reduced half of Twitter's workforce or about 3,700 jobs.  


Microsoft will publish its second-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2023 after the market closes on January 24, 2023. The announcement of the layoffs is likely to come before Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft, updates investors on the company’s financial performance next week, Sky News noted.


The Windows maker’s net income in the first quarter was $17.6 billion, down 14%, compared to the corresponding period last year. Its first-quarter revenue was $50.1 billion, up 11% year-on-year.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters raises $30 million in Series B round led by A91 Partners

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Mad Street Den raises $30M led by Avatar Growth Capital

Daily Capsule
Mumbai Angels takes wing
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

India targeting global arena with high value pharma, med-tech products: Mandaviya

Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 Cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad

Startup Podeum, MProfit, SocialBoat, Amama raise seed capital

Angel network Zero To One gets SEBI nod to launch Rs 300 Cr fund

Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11’s revenue grows 50% in FY22, profit shrinks 54%