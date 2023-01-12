Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Pune labour commissioner summons Amazon over alleged layoffs: Report

By Pooja Malik
January 12, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 12 2023 10:49:20 GMT+0000
Pune labour commissioner summons Amazon over alleged layoffs: Report
The latest plan to cut headcount at Amazon’s Indian offices is part of the company’s broader plan to chop off its headcount by 18,000 globally.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Labour Commission Office in Pune has sent a summons to ecommerce giant Amazon and NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate) regarding its mass layoffs and voluntary separation policy.


The letter to the IT employees' union has asked for a joint discussion on January 17 over the alleged layoffs by the company in India and its voluntary separation policy, several media outlets reported.

According to the letter, the assistant labour commissioner has requested Amazon and union representatives to be present at the commissioner’s office on the day at 3 PM, when it will take the necessary action following an enquiry on "unethical and illegal" layoffs at the online retailer.
ALSO READ
Amazon layoffs: Job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, confirms CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon employs about 100,000 workers in India. The latest plan to cut headcount at Amazon’s Indian offices is part of the company’s broader plan to chop off its headcount by 18,000 globally.


“Livelihood of 1000s of employees and their families has now been made vulnerable. As per procedures laid down under the Industrial Dispute Act, the employer cannot, without prior permission from the appropriate government, layoff an employee featuring on the muster rolls of the establishment,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES, in a statement.


Amazon is yet to officially comment on this matter.


In November 2022, Amazon issued a voluntary separation policy offer to its employees, which allowed employees to resign voluntarily. Employees who do not apply for the policy may be "included in workforce optimization announced by the company," the online retailer said.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Learn from the best minds in the industry

Bhubaneswar-based healthtech startup is enabling affordable healthcare at remote locations

Wearable brand Noise reports 126% growth in revenue

HCL Tech net profit rises by 19% in Q3

Daily Capsule
The secret co-founder of Ashneer Grover’s Third Unicorn
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

HCL Tech net profit rises by 19% in Q3

Entuple E-Mobility, Badhaan.com, SuperCluster Pi secure early-stage funding

Paytm, Nykaa shares drop on the back of block deals

Learn from the best minds in the industry

Centre cracks down on 6 YouTube channels for 'spreading fake news'

Wearable brand Noise reports 126% growth in revenue