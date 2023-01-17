Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

MSME-focused digital lender NeoGrowth raises $10M from MicroVest

By Sujata Sangwan
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 09:56:24 GMT+0000
MSME-focused digital lender NeoGrowth raises $10M from MicroVest
The company plans to use the funds to accelerate growth of MSMEs and facilitate financial inclusion.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based MSME-focused digital lender NeoGrowth has raised $10 million from US-based global investment firm MicroVest Capital Management. 


With this funding, NeoGrowth plans to extend financing to small businesses across India. 


“NeoGrowth is dedicated to funding India's small businesses by leveraging the digital payments ecosystem," said NeoGrowth MD and CEO Arun Nayyar. "This support from MicroVest will allow us to continue making a positive impact on SMEs. The funding will be used to help accelerate the growth of MSMEs and integrate them into the mainstream financing ecosystem.”

MSME lending
ALSO READ
MSME-focused fintech startup NeoGrowth closes Rs 300 Cr Series D round led by FMO

Founded by Dhruv Khaitan and Piyush Khaitan a decade ago, NeoGrowth has served over 1,50,000 customers, disbursing over $1 billion in loans across 25 locations in India. The company's digital payments-based lending, modular product suite, analytics-based underwriting, and flexible repayment options are essential in providing credit access to SMEs.


“NeoGrowth's digitally-enabled lending model will allow the company to reach more small businesses across India with greater efficiency,” said MicroVest CEO Joshua Moraczewski.


He also said, “This expanded reach will help promote financial inclusion and economic growth for more underserved micro-entrepreneurs and SMEs. Through this loan, we are leveraging both of our organizations' synergies to achieve meaningful scale and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals."


NeoGrowth is also backed by investors such as Omidyar Network, Lightrock, Khosla Impact, Accion Frontier Inclusion Fund–Quona Capital, IIFL Seed Ventures Fund, WestBridge, FMO, and Leapfrog Investments. 


In December 2022, the digital lender secured Rs 160 crore from FMO, a Dutch entrepreneurial development bank. Existing investors also participated in the round, taking the total amount raised in the Series D round to about Rs 300 crore.


MicroVest specialises in allocating private debt capital to responsible microfinance and SME financial institutions that lend to un- or under-banked borrowers and small businesses in emerging and frontier markets. Since its founding in 2003, MicroVest has disbursed more than $1 billion to over 200 financial institutions in 60 emerging and frontier countries.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Can NRIs start up in India? How realistic is this dream?

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital