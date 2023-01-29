Menu
Ola Electric launches Ola Care subscription plans

By Trisha Medhi
January 29, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 29 2023 11:11:54 GMT+0000
Ola Electric launches Ola Care subscription plans
Ola Care comes in two tiers of subscription plans Ola Care and Ola Care+ with an annual cost of Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively.
﻿Ola Electric﻿ announced a new customer service programme ‘Ola Care Subscription’ to offer after-sale service for owners of its electric scooters.


The company has launched two tiers of subscription plans Ola Care and Ola Care+ with an annual cost of Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively.


The benefits include free labour on service, theft assistance helpline, and roadside and puncture assistance. In addition, Ola Care+ offers an annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables, and 24/7 doctor and ambulance service.


“Being a customer-centric brand, service has always been a top priority for us. Through the Ola Care Subscription Plan, we are completely reimagining the customer service experience and aim to bring in the best-in-class after-sales service for our customers," said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola. "The subscription plan offers customers 360-degree access to our service network which is equipped to cater to customers at the convenience of their doorstep or at their nearest Ola Experience Centres.”

Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

ALSO READ
Ola partners with Dbest Cars India to dispose-off used commercial fleet vehicles

Users can now schedule service requests on the companion app and with over 200 service touchpoints, the company can ensure faster service than before.


Ola has been on an expansion spree on the D2C front as well, and is on track to open 200 experience centres across all major cities by the end of this month. It is also working towards building a robust roadmap of electric vehicles to accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility.


It recently rolled out MoveOS 3, its latest software update for its electric vehicles, to over one lakh customers over the air (OTA). In December, the company announced its registered total sales of over 25,000 units during the month.


Earlier this month, the company laid off around 200 employees earlier from its tech and product teams as part of a restructuring exercise, reported Inc42.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

