Ola partners with Dbest Cars India to dispose-off used commercial fleet vehicles

Mobility platform ﻿Ola﻿ Fleet Technologies has partnered with Dbest Cars India, a used car trading startup, to dispose-off its used commercial fleet vehicles from its existing fleet of cars in a deal worth over Rs 125 crore.

As the largest radio taxi company in India, Ola Fleet Technologies is undertaking the process to dispose-off over 5,000 used commercial cars through the services of Dbest Cars India, the company stated.

Dbest Cars India Private Limited is an O2O (online to offline) marketplace for selling and buying used cars, with a presence across eight states and plans to open its operations in 15 states by 2025.





“Sale of used commercial cars is totally different from sale of normal used cars (white plate). For sale and purchase of used commercial cars, there are a lot of obligations, which need to be carefully fulfilled, and as a responsible company, we need to choose the right partner for this so as to avoid any future disputes,” said Gulshan Rao, Director at Ola (Risks and Brand Protection).

Dinesh Singh, MD & CEO at Dbest Cars India

He added, “We are in the process of disposing of our existing fleet, which is now obsolete and for the same we have selected Dbest Cars to be our partner as they are an established company and expert in the used commercial vehicles industry and they have a good reputation of efficiently working with other big corporates like Avis, Orix, Uber, etc.”





“We are fortunate to be able to get the opportunity to work with India’s largest radio taxi company and feel proud to have been chosen by Ola to help them dispose-off their thousands of used commercial vehicles. This association will provide an accelerator on the growth of our startup,” said Dinesh Singh, MD & CEO at Dbest Cars India.