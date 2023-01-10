Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital

By Trisha Medhi
January 10, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 10 2023 05:27:41 GMT+0000
Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital
Brick&Bolt will use the capital to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team, and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Custom-build homes platform ﻿Brick&Bolt﻿ has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, advised the Series A2 round.


Brick&Bolt has raised a total of $16 million with this investment round. Earlier, the company raised approximately $6 million from Sequoia Surge, Foundamental, HDFC Capital Advisors, and Stride Ventures.

The company plans to use the capital to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team, and expand to over 12 cities in the next 15 months.

Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-founder of Brick&Bolt, said, “We are extremely pleased to onboard seasoned investors, including Accel and Celesta Capital, as valuable partners in our journey to expansion."


“The Indian real estate is earmarked to be a $650 billion market in 2025 and a $1 trillion worth sector in 2030. With 85%+ construction still unorganised in India, Brick&Bolt is on a path to capture the massive and super-broken market using our technology and processes. This investment will help us accelerate growth as we look to expand in other cities and add more senior leadership to the team.”

Brick&Bolt founders

Brick&Bolt Co-founders Arpit Rajpurohit and Jayesh Rajpurohit

ALSO READ
BankSathi, Greenikk, Medbikri and MindPeers shine in early-stage deals

Brick & Bolt, which follows an ecommerce model, provides tech systems and process to make home and commercial construction simple, hassle-free, and reliable for its customers. It provides end-to-end services, including home construction, construction for businesses, and building materials.


Mahendran Balachandran, Partner at Accel, said, India is set to be the third largest construction market in the world by 2025 and Brick& Bolt is best positioned to leverage this opportunity amid favourable market conditions and macro environment.


“The Brick&Bolt platform streamlines the entire process by bringing it together on a single platform. Celesta has extensive experience investing in companies that disrupt the construction industry so we are excited to be able to share our learnings to help make Brick&Bolt India's go-to platform for custom-built housing,” said Sudhir Rao, Managing Partner, India, at Celesta Capital.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Park+ raises Rs 140 Cr in Series C led by Epiq Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Sequoia Capital India

What does the Digital Data Protection Bill 2022 hold for edtech platforms?

Virohan raises $7M led by Blume Ventures

Daily Capsule
Fireside’s new gameplan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Park+ raises Rs 140 Cr in Series C led by Epiq Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Sequoia Capital India

‘Carrying the creativity baton is not easy but it is fulfilling’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

What does the Digital Data Protection Bill 2022 hold for edtech platforms?

Fireside’s new gameplan

Fireside ventures beyond D2C startups with new gameplan

Avataar Venture Partners onboards Anirudh Singh as third partner