Safex Chemicals plans to invest Rs 100 cr in its agritech arm in next 3-4 years

By Press Trust of India
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 11:04:42 GMT+0000
Speaking to PTI, the company's Group Director Piyush Jindal said, "We are investing Rs 100 crore from our own kitty. We are not raising any funds. The investment is planned for the next 3-4 years."
Agrochemicals maker Safex Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 100 crore in its new agritech arm, AgCare Technologies, in the next 3-4 years for launching an interactive tech platform and for setting up a manufacturing unit.


Speaking to PTI, the company's Group Director Piyush Jindal said, "We are investing Rs 100 crore from our own kitty. We are not raising any funds. The investment is planned for the next 3-4 years."


The plan is to launch an interactive technology platform to integrate the entire value chain in the agri economy. Key stakeholders, especially farmers, can buy quality crop protection products and get services like weather updates, experts' help and mandi rates on this platform, he said.


"A pilot study of this interactive tech platform will be conducted in January-March. We plan to go live in the next fiscal year," Jindal said, adding that the platform will be expanded in a phased manner.


Jindal further said a new manufacturing unit will also be set up to meet the demand of existing and new products like cattle feed solutions that will arise from the proposed platform.

Seed Funding


ALSO READ
[Funding alert] ChrysCapital invests $50M in Safex Chemicals for a minority stake

﻿Safex﻿ Chemicals will be leveraging its existing domain expertise to set up the tech platform. The company has already made some investment in technology and plans to expand the team gradually, he added.


The company's revenue is expected to increase to Rs 1,220-1,250 crore by end of 2022-23 fiscal with the recent acquisition of UK-based Briar Chemicals, from Rs 783 crore in the previous fiscal.


Currently, Safex Chemicals has six manufacturing units in India, one in the UK.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

