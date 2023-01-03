Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

By Press Trust of India
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 13:38:49 GMT+0000
Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates
According to an update with Sebi's website on Tuesday, the markets regulator returned the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on December 30, 2022 and asked the firm to refile it with applicable updates/ revisions.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Capital markets regulator Sebi has asked Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, to refile the draft IPO papers with certain updates. The move might delay the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn's initial public offering (IPO).


OYO filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September 2021 for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO. The proposed offering consists of a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of as much as Rs 1,430 crore.


According to an update with Sebi's website on Tuesday, the markets regulator returned the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on December 30, 2022 and asked the firm to refile it with applicable updates/ revisions.


However, the regulator has not elaborated on the updates or revisions required in the draft documents.


Earlier, the company had filed an addendum to its DRHP which included its financials for the first half of FY23. It reported a profit of Rs 63 crore for the first half of FY23 as against a loss of Rs 280 crore a year ago.


The company's revenues in the first half (April-September) of FY23 grew 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,905 crore. Apart from improving operating performance, the company has a cash corpus of Rs 2,785 crore, the filing to Sebi showed.


The markets regulator had given OYO the permission to submit updated financials before it examined and processed the company's application for IPO.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

SarvaGram raises $35M funding in Series C led by Elevar Equity

Daily Capsule
CarDekho﻿ narrows loss in FY22
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

HDFC Bank forms technology partnership with Microsoft

0% duty on cells, regulation on battery recycling, tax cuts on swapping: SMEV's asks of Budget 2023

Safex Chemicals plans to invest Rs 100 cr in its agritech arm in next 3-4 years

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 3, 2023)

Take a leap with the i3 Launchpad Program and achieve sustainable growth with tailored mentorship

SarvaGram raises $35M funding in Series C led by Elevar Equity