Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Gaming firm Bowled.io and Delhi-based COSIQ raise funds

By Prasannata Patwa
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 16:01:01 GMT+0000
Gaming firm Bowled.io and Delhi-based COSIQ raise funds
YourStory presents daily funding roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bowled.io on boards Harsha Bhogle as strategic investor

After ﻿Fantasy Akhada﻿, a fantasy sports platform, Harsha Bhogle has joined Bowled.io as a strategic investor. The former cricket commentator will provide the platform with key insights, connect with cricket enthusiasts around the world, and assist in developing different cricket formats which could be played on the platform, besides also endorsing the brand.


Starting off in March last year by Rahul Singh a product manager at Disney+ Hotstar, Bowled.io is a play-to-earn gaming platform. The firm claims that users need to apply their knowledge to win across various game formats.


The platform also functions on blockchain technology, and is available to users across more than 70 countries.


CosIQ raises Rs 35 lakhs from Consumer Stock Ownership Plan (CSOP)

Skincare ﻿CosIQ﻿ raised Rs 35 lakhs through a Consumer Stock Ownership Plan (CSOP), with 292 people investing in the company.


A CSOP is a way for startup to raise money through people. Platforms like Tyke offers such services. CosIQ had invited people to invest at Rs 5,000 in the company, earlier this year. Also featured on reality television show Shark Tank, the firm will use the funds to research and develop more products among other things.

CosIQ

CosIQ was started by husband and wife duo Angad (left) and Kanika (right) Talwar

ALSO READ
Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

In the last few months, Ahmedabad-based Nuutjob, and TagZ Food, a snacking company from Bangaluru have also raised funds through CSOP.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

Daily Capsule
What women want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rapido losses widens 2.6X to Rs 439 Cr in FY22

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

India tech stack adoption to help countries save billions: MoS IT

VC investment in Indian startups plunge 38% in 2022