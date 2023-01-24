Gaming firm Bowled.io and Delhi-based COSIQ raise funds

Bowled.io on boards Harsha Bhogle as strategic investor

After ﻿Fantasy Akhada﻿, a fantasy sports platform, Harsha Bhogle has joined Bowled.io as a strategic investor. The former cricket commentator will provide the platform with key insights, connect with cricket enthusiasts around the world, and assist in developing different cricket formats which could be played on the platform, besides also endorsing the brand.





Starting off in March last year by Rahul Singh a product manager at Disney+ Hotstar, Bowled.io is a play-to-earn gaming platform. The firm claims that users need to apply their knowledge to win across various game formats.





The platform also functions on blockchain technology, and is available to users across more than 70 countries.





CosIQ raises Rs 35 lakhs from Consumer Stock Ownership Plan (CSOP)

Skincare ﻿CosIQ﻿ raised Rs 35 lakhs through a Consumer Stock Ownership Plan (CSOP), with 292 people investing in the company.





A CSOP is a way for startup to raise money through people. Platforms like Tyke offers such services. CosIQ had invited people to invest at Rs 5,000 in the company, earlier this year. Also featured on reality television show Shark Tank, the firm will use the funds to research and develop more products among other things.

CosIQ was started by husband and wife duo Angad (left) and Kanika (right) Talwar

In the last few months, Ahmedabad-based Nuutjob, and TagZ Food, a snacking company from Bangaluru have also raised funds through CSOP.