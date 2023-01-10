Menu
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 10, 2023)

By Sujata Sangwan
January 10, 2023
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 10, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sanchiconnect collaborates with T-Hub to empower the ecosystem of global investors and enterprises

Sanchiconnect, a community for deeptech startups, investors, and corporates, has partnered with innovation hub and ecosystem enabler T-Hub to enable funding, market access, and talent support in program functioning and to empower the network of global investors and enterprises.


Sanchiconnect and T-Hub are collaborating to generate impact for startups, companies, and other ecosystem players. T-Hub has elevated innovation for national and global corporations, reshaping their business models for the better. T-Hub is constructing a future-ready innovation ecosystem in collaboration with innovation partners and enablers in Telangana, India, and throughout the world.


This collaboration will provide T-Hub-supported startups with increased access to a worldwide investor network as well as new business opportunities. In addition, T-hub deeptech startups will be able to use sanchiconnect's freshly released cloudHR to assist zero-cost tech recruiting. This collaboration will also broaden the scope of each entity's activities and accelerate the growth of the deep tech ecosystem.

ALSO READ
Park+ raises Rs 140 Cr in Series C led by Epiq Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Sequoia Capital India

Simplilearn appoints Eric Martorano as CRO for its commercial business 

Simplilearn, the online bootcamp for digital economy skills, has appointed Eric Martorano as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for its commercial business. 


Martorano brings over 25 years of experience working with customers and partners across the globe and has a rich background in scaling large global businesses. He is based in Seattle, Washington (USA). 


Martorano is a senior business executive with deep experience in driving global revenue strategy and go-to-market initiatives with a vision for providing exceptional customer experience through the intersection of people, partners, and technology. At Simplilearn, he will be responsible for leading and scaling the company's global commercial business which includes SMB through enterprise companies, as well as government organizations. 


With complete P&L responsibility, his core focus will be to accelerate business growth by owning the overall GTM strategy, leading sales and marketing, innovating in product and delivery for Simplilearn's business customers, driving excellence in enterprise operations, and nurturing customer relationships and business partnerships. 

Blockchain platform Tezos India partners with Graviton

Blockchain adoption studio Tezos India has joined hands with Graviton as Ecosystem Partners to provide active assistance to cohort teams on mentorship and insights, integration and technology support, and access to the Tezos community. 


Graviton is a cohort-based incubator for high-potential Web-3 businesses. The 16-week program will equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge of Web-3 first principles, allow them to work on problems with mentors, and give them access to funds and a smart network. Other well-known investors of Graviton include Stacker Ventures, Moonrock Capital, and 369 Capital.


Upon this partnership, more decentralised applications (dApps) are expected to be built on the Tezos blockchain. dApps built on blockchain gives users more control over their online experiences as a result, which can help minimise the risk of fraud and censorship. It is also expected that projects focused on blockchain infrastructure, Web-3 gaming, and various NFT use cases will apply. This could lead to the development of Web-3 games or NFT use cases, such as ticketing. 



(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Megha Reddy

0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

