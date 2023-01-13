Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 13, 2023)

Skye Air Mobility partners with Pierce Aerospace

Pierce Aerospace and Gurugram-based Skye Air Mobility have partnered to bring Pierce's flight portal ID UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technologies integrated Remote ID solution to Skye Air Mobility's drone delivery platforms and Skye UTM (Skye Air’s proprietary UTM platform).

The partnership will bring the companies' technologies in both hardware and software to expand commercial drone delivery opportunities.

ALSO READ Garuda Aerospace gets DGCA approvals for type certification and pilot training

The future inclusion of Flight Portal ID's commercial Remote ID data feeds allows Skye Air to correlate and positively identify UAS in its proprietary Skye UTM system. At the same time, those data feeds can provide critical situational awareness to Indian government regulators and security organisations.

Compaq forays into India’s smartwatch market with all-new QWatch

Compaq has entered the wearable technology segment. The company is launching its product on Amazon from 14 January onwards.

The QWatch range of Compaq smartwatches is primarily introduced with three distinguished series– X-Breed, Dimension, and Balance. The smartwatches under the X-Breed series fall under the premium segment and are the perfect wearable devices with the best of technology.

The Dimension series targets youth and the balance series aptly meets the aspirations of the masses–it offers everything that a consumer would need in a watch and a tad extra, which makes it a perfect buy.

(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)