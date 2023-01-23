Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 23, 2023)

B2B sourcing platform Geniemode closes 2022 with $120M annualized GMV

﻿Geniemode﻿, a B2B sourcing and supply chain startup, on Monday said it has closed 2022 with an exit annualised gross merchandise value of $120 million.





Showcasing a steady yet accelerated growth over the last year, Geniemode expanded its operations to New York by opening two new brick-and-mortar offices in the city in the last quarter. The company also strengthened its India presence with a new office in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, which now executes over 20% of the company’s new business.





Geniemode acquired over 200 new buyers globally in the last 20 months and brought on board 300+ new suppliers from India and Bangladesh. Currently employing over 250 employees in India, the US, the UK, Bangladesh, and Europe, the brand claims to have delivered over six million finished pieces to its vast customer base.

Since its inception in 2021, Geniemode has seen a monthly growth of over 15% and is anticipating continuing a similar growth trend in 2023.

Utkarsh Classes hires former WhiteHat Jr COO Ankur Nyati

﻿Utkarsh Classes﻿, a government test prep startup, has appointed Ankur Nyati as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).





An operations veteran with over 18 years of experience, Nyati will work on expanding the business with new categories, verticals, and geographies.





Before joining Utkarsh, Nyati, the former COO at WhiteHat Jr, oversaw functions and key operations as the startup navigated the pandemic successfully. He also held key positions in Ola and Flipkart and was associated with ITC and Hindustan Unilever.





Recently, Utkarsh Classes made a foray into Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh with the launch of three offline centres. It has hired more than 600 people in the last year and plans to double up hiring in marketing, sales, and content roles.





Utkarsh plans to expand geographically and launch more offline centres in multiple cities in North India. The Utkarsh app has more than one crore downloads.

EaseMyTrip ventures into EaseMyTrip Franchise as retail outlets

Online tech travel platform ﻿EaseMyTrip﻿ has forayed into the EaseMyTrip Franchise, which aims to provide a retail store experience to its customers.





The business model offers a best-in-commission structure on all transactions and bookings, a 24x7 dedicated support centre to resolve queries and live training on products, operational breakeven and profitable growth within three to four months, regular marketing and credit support to scale the business, lead generation support to scale the business, and more.





EaseMyTrip, with a customer base of more than 11 million and growing, holds 61,000+ networks of travel agents, and a 98.4% booking success rate makes it a trustworthy, profitable brand since its inception.





Products and services offered under the EaseMyTrip Franchise will include flight booking, group fares, hotels, holidays, IRCTC (rail booking), cabs, buses, cruises, charters, and visas.

TimesPro opens applications for scholarships to aid learners with new-age skills, job opportunities

Edtech platform TimesPro has opened applications for its TimesPro scholarship amounting up to Rs 2 crore for meritorious learners from economically weaker sections of society to help them upskill themselves with industry-centric skills and fulfil their career aspirations.

The scholarship programme will support 400+ learners per year with TimesPro’s early career programmes offered across BFSI, ecommerce, and technology sectors, and will also assist them with placement opportunities.

Applicants can visit the company’s website for all details and apply for the scholarship.

The Core Committee of the TimesPro Scholarship Programme will screen eligible students through an application process, validate their documents, and award scholarships to deserving candidates who are unable to financially provide for their education and upskilling needs. TimesPro will also provide the learners with placement assistance across sectors in line with the programmes they have registered for.