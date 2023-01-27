Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 27, 2023)

Hitachi Terminal Solutions inaugurates global CRM manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Hitachi Terminal Solutions India has announced that it is set to expand its manufacturing presence in India to complement the Make in India mission, through a first-of-its-kind Cash Recycling Machines (CRM) manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.





This CRM manufacturing facility will be one of the largest facilities for Hitachi worldwide and is another step towards an expansive vision to build and strengthen a full-fledged Hitachi Campus in India, helping India to become self-reliant and making it the global supply hub for the world.





Spread over 1,08,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will enable the company to triple its current production capacity of 1,000 CRMs per month. The company also plans to employ more than 400 people in the future.

Hitachi Terminal Solutions

Vi Foundation and Ericsson set up robotic lab to upskill underserved students

With the objective of building a future-ready talent force from the school level onwards, Vi Foundation, the CSR arm of Vi, in partnership with Ericsson India has set up a state-of-the-art robotic lab in Sayajinath Maharaj Vidyalaya and Jr. College, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.





This is the first among 10 labs to be set up in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Gujarat.





The Digital Lab was formally inaugurated today by Amarjeet Singh, Vice President & Head of Customer Unit, West India at Ericsson, in the presence of Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business Head – Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea Limited.

PrepInsta displays placement record of over 1,45,000 students in 2022

Edtech startup ﻿PrepInsta﻿displays a placement record of over 1,45,000 students in 2022 with the highest offer standing at a whopping Rs 47 LPA and the average salary reaching 7.4 LPA.





According to the startup, 3,100+ students were placed at Amazon, 1,500+ at Microsoft, 997 at Adobe, 89,200 at Accenture, 50,600 at Infosys, 35,000+ at Capgemini, 32,700 at Cognizant, 11,400+ at Wipro, 21,500+ at Deloitte, and 91,000+ at TCS, among other companies.





TCS has distributed approximately 70% of the offer letters to PrepInsta students. Other service-based firms, including Infosys, Cognizant, and Accenture, have distributed offer letters for on-campus recruitment drives and are likely to begin off-campus drives soon.

Ather's scooters clocked over 389 million km in 2022

Ather Energy today released the second edition of its yearly ‘Ather in 2022’ report, the year-end recap capturing trends around EV 2-wheeler adoption across the country. The ‘Ather in 2022’ report highlights how Ather electric scooters are becoming mainstream, especially in smaller cities and towns.





In 2022, Ather scooters clocked more than 389 million km, a 458% increase over 2021. Bengaluru and Chennai continue to lead the total distance chart, covering over 82 million km and 33 million km, respectively.

As Maharashtra fast tracks its EV adoption, Pune has jumped up to the top three cities, clocking over 25 million km in 2022. Markets such as New Delhi and Hyderabad are also rapidly catching up as Tier II and III cities continue to show strong EV adoption rates and are riding longer distances.





On average, smaller cities saw higher daily distances per scooter, with Secunderabad registering an average of 41 km per day, followed by Thanjavur, Tiruppur, Pathanamthitta, and Attapur.





Ather Energy sold 59,413 units from January to December 2022, registering a year-on-year growth of 224#. To meet the rising demand in the country, Ather inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur.