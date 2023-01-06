Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 6, 2023)

Zamit’s edtech marketplace to onboard more than 1 lakh users 2024

A marketplace for education-related supplies, Zamit, has plans to onboard more than 1,00,000 users including students, parents, and teachers over the next two years. Some of the global and Indian brands listed on the platform include Faber-Castell, Luxor, Parker, Apsara, and Linc.





Zamit Marketplace not only offers products such as school bags, tiffin carriers, sippers, pencil boxes, etc, engraved with individual names for students, but also makes available personalised pens and other such items of premium brands for teachers, school principals, and top management personnel. And for schools, it offers special "School Packs" that include stationery items, schoolbooks, sports items, and other school supplies, all at very competitive prices.





Zamit Marketplace offers free shipping on minimum orders and has an India-wide presence, with 24/7 customer service.

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities in Haryana

Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications services provider, has launched 5G services in Hisar and Rohtak. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat.





Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5 G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.





Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Cleartrip launches Pay Later, special fares and medi-cancel refund

Cleartrip has launched a host of customer-centric features on its platform, including discounted airfares for students, defence personnel, and senior citizens. As part of the launch offer, these three categories can receive a waiver of up to Rs 2,000 on domestic flight bookings.





The Pay Later feature will allow users to book air tickets through credit that pay-later vendors offer (Travel Now Pay Later) on the platform. Alternatively, they can opt for cardless EMI which can be paid back over 3-12 months. Cleartrip has onboarded multiple Pay Later partners such as ICICI PayLater and LazyPay, and cardless merchants ZestMoney and Axio. About 1.5 crore Indians will be eligible for this facility on Cleartrip.





In case of an unexpected medical emergency (illness or injury), Medi-Cancel Refund allows a customer to avail of up to Rs 3,500 against airline cancellation charges. This feature is available as a free benefit for all customers who make domestic bookings.





By opting for Cleartrip’s international travel insurance which begins at Rs 89+ GST/day/traveller, a customer gets financial assistance in case of medical expenses, loss of checked-in baggage, trip delays or cancellation or missed flight connections.





