Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startups witness decline in hiring; struggle with attrition: Study

By Press Trust of India
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 10:14:32 GMT+0000
Startups witness decline in hiring; struggle with attrition: Study
The startup sector witnessed a high level of attrition in 2022 as employees preferred stable jobs, higher pay, and a better work-life balance, the CIEL HR Services monthly forecast study revealed.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

With a decline in hiring due to the drying up of funding following geopolitical scenarios, Indian startups also continued to struggle with the retention of talent during the 2022 calendar year, according to a study.


There has been a 44 % decline in hiring in the startups during October-December 2022 compared with the January-March quarter, following a 'funding winter' in the sector, the CIEL HR Services monthly forecast study, Latest Employment Trends in Startups, revealed on Monday.


The sector also witnessed a high level of attrition as startup employees preferred stable jobs, higher pay, and a better work-life balance.

The study said over 64 % of the respondents wanted to shift jobs, seeking stability.

Over 47 % of the respondents said job security was a major concern, 27 % wanted better pay, and 26 % wanted to work in established firms.


The study is based on the analysis of responses from 60,704 employees working in 60 top startups operating in India.

Hiring amidst the great layoffs

The study further revealed that gender diversity in startups across levels is low, with an overall 24 % women representation and a negligible 11 % in leadership positions.

Lack of flexibility, the shift away from remote working, and inadequate support for childcare and eldercare needs continued to be major hurdles for women to sustain and progress in the startup ecosystem.

CIEL HR Services Managing Director and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said India continues to be the front-runner of the startup ecosystem despite the current threatening economic uncertainties.


"This downfall is only for a transient period; it will push startups to be more serious in their overall operations and set new thresholds. In this context, we see startups preferring onsite work, with 94 % of job openings looking for 'work from office'."


Startups are on the lookout for highly productive and skilled talent that can adapt quickly to the changes and stay ahead of the curve, he added.


The study also revealed that Bengaluru continued to remain the hottest destination for startup talent, with 31% of the job openings in this region. Delhi-NCR is a very close second, with 22 % of the total job opportunities.


Out of the total job openings, Tier I cities accounted for around 94 % of the jobs, while Tier II and Tier III locations accounted for only 6 % of the total employment opportunities, the study added.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Can NRIs start up in India? How realistic is this dream?

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital