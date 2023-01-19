Menu
Sundaram Alternates raises Rs 205 Cr through debut corporate credit fund

By Ishan Patra
January 19, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 19 2023 07:57:59 GMT+0000
Sundaram Alternates raises Rs 205 Cr through debut corporate credit fund
The fund will invest via high-yielding debentures and mezzanine securities in a portfolio of companies across MSME, fintech, manufacturing, and services.
Sundaram Alternate Assets Ltd, a subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Limited, has announced the first close of its debut corporate credit fund at Rs 205 crore (about $25 million).


The Sundaram Emerging Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund - Series I (ECCO I) will invest via high-yielding debentures and mezzanine securities in a portfolio of companies across MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises), fintech, manufacturing, and services. 


ECCO I would focus on small and mid-market borrowers who are struggling to access capital from regular institutional lenders, the company said. This space has an estimated $4 billion to $7 billion credit demand in India.


Launched in June 2022, ECCO I is a SEBI-approved category II alternative investment fund (AIF), aiming to raise Rs 500 crore (about $61 million) with a green shoe option of the same size. Marquee family offices, corporate treasuries, as well as high-net-worth individuals have participated in the fundraise.


Within five months of its launch, the fund crossed about 40% subscription in the first close.

SEBI-registered Category 1 Angel Fund Piper Serica raises Rs 75 Cr

“Private credit in India is at an inflection point, and we see this asset class evolving significantly similar to global markets," said Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates, according to a statement. "We are well-positioned to capitalise on new opportunities created by the current economic environment."


The company said the strong demand for this current income-oriented fund has been driven by a differentiated fund strategy as well as investors looking for high-yield debt products as a cushion against the current economic environment.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

