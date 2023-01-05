Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD, CEO of BSE

Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the leading stock exchange ﻿Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)﻿ .





In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said that the markets regulator ﻿Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)﻿ has approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.





"Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE," the exchange said in a release on Wednesday.





The appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to Ramamurthy and fulfilment of terms and conditions, it added.





The appointment comes after BSE's erstwhile MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned from the bourse in July 2022 and moved to National Stock Exchange (NSE).





Ramamurthy has previously served as a senior member of the NSE since its inception. However, after serving in this role, he took up the position of MD and Chief Operating Officer at the Indian arm of Bank of America.





He has also worked at the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Indian Overseas Bank.