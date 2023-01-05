Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD, CEO of BSE

By Press Trust of India
January 05, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 05 2023 14:28:02 GMT+0000
Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD, CEO of BSE
Ramamurthy has previously served as a senior member of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) since its inception.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the leading stock exchange ﻿Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)﻿ .


In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said that the markets regulator ﻿Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)﻿ has approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.


"Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE," the exchange said in a release on Wednesday.


The appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to Ramamurthy and fulfilment of terms and conditions, it added.


The appointment comes after BSE's erstwhile MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned from the bourse in July 2022 and moved to National Stock Exchange (NSE).


Ramamurthy has previously served as a senior member of the NSE since its inception. However, after serving in this role, he took up the position of MD and Chief Operating Officer at the Indian arm of Bank of America.


He has also worked at the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Indian Overseas Bank.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Bullspree, NymbleUp and Plus raise early-stage capital

Jupiter raises Rs 100 Cr in venture debt financing from Alteria Capital

‘Failures are the most effective path to success’ – 40 uplifting quotes of 2022 on failure, learning and resilience

Daily Capsule
BluSmart﻿’s fresh fundraise
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TCS Research Scholar programme to include PhD aspirants

Google prepares to contest Android antitrust ruling at Supreme Court: Report

OYO writes to NCLT seeking action against "erring" FHRAI executive committee members

FMCG sales in Q3: Rural market continues to drag; urban sector maintains pace of growth

Ecommerce roll-up company UpScalio lays off 15% staff

Insuretech startup Vitraya raises $4.1 million from StartupXseed Ventures