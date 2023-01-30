Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Sunstone announces its first ESOP buyback worth Rs 18 Cr

By Sujata Sangwan
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 14:35:39 GMT+0000
Sunstone announces its first ESOP buyback worth Rs 18 Cr
Twenty of Sunstone’s current and former employees who have been with the company since its early days are a part of the pool that has benefitted from this buyback.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram-based higher education startup ﻿Sunstone Eduversity﻿ said its ESOP (employee stock ownership) buyback, led by WestBridge Capital, witnessed a total transaction of Rs 18 crore.


Twenty of Sunstone’s current and former employees who have been with the company since its early days benefitted from this buyback. As a part of this buyback policy, 57% of the vested shares held by the employees taking their exit were eligible for selling. 

“This first-ever ESOP buyback is one of our ways to acknowledge their hard work and efforts towards building Sunstone. The youngest member of Sunstone who benefited is 26 years of age, and we want all our employees to grow with the organisation," Ashish Munjal, Co-founder and CEO of Sunstone, said.
ALSO READ
This edtech startup is focusing on employability to help students in Tier II, III cities

“With an employee-first attitude, Sunstone wants to create wealth for its 700+ employees, and we are committed to creating more such opportunities in the future,” added Ashish. 


Founded by Ashish Munjal and Piyush Nangru in 2019, Sunstone raised $28 million in Series B in October 2021. In August 2022, it raised $35 million in Series C funding led by WestBridge Capital.


The company, with a presence across 35 cities in 40 institutions, is building capacities to expand into 100 cities across India.


Over $400 million worth of ESOPs were bought back by Indian startups in 2021, according to a report on startups by NASSCOM and consultancy firm Zinnov.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zoomcar’s profits tumbles 54%, though total income grows over 100% in FY22

Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism: Hindenburg on Adani "loot"

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

Swytchd, Snitch, Moat School raise early-stage capital

Daily Capsule
Budget 2023: Expectations from India Inc
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ABFRL inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors

Manu Jain quits Xiaomi after nine-year tenure

Delhivery scales its engagement with D2C brands

Swytchd, Snitch, Moat School raise early-stage capital

Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah to hire 2,500 employees across verticals

Infibeam's CCAvenue to process Digital Rupee transactions