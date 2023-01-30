Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Tata Power ties up with Contour for blockchain-based digital trade finance network

By Press Trust of India
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 07:30:16 GMT+0000
Tata Power ties up with Contour for blockchain-based digital trade finance network
The integration is expected to enable trusted data flow across the world's trade routes and fragmented ecosystems.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tata Power has partnered with Contour, a Singapore-based digital trade finance network, to make its financial management process more robust and transparent.


Contour's network uses decentralised technology (blockchain) to bring together companies, banks, and ecosystem partners on to a trusted network and help create a streamlined digital trade finance workflow, a statement said.


Manual and paper-based processes in finance slow trade growth by creating additional complexity and costs. The integration (with Contour) enables trusted data flow across the world's trade routes and fragmented ecosystems, the statement said.


"Tata Power's collaboration with Contour will pave the way for a seamless trade finance process, one that can be made significantly efficient with the robust blockchain-based solution," said Sanjeev Churiwala, Chief Finance Officer, Tata Power.

ALSO READ
Govt-owned MSTC ties up with Reliance, Vedanta, Tata Power, others for private ecommerce business

Tata Power is implementing an end-to-end digital letter of credit (LC) settlement process by joining Contour's network. The company will gain from using a digital LC, as it will enable it to present documents in less than 24 hours, as opposed to the usual process of five to 10 days, said the statement.


"By joining our network of 130+ corporates, Tata Power will be able to unlock more value and drive greater efficiency in trade through our digital solution," said Carl Wegner, CEO, Contour.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism: Hindenburg on Adani "loot"

92% organisations think they need to reassure customer privacy: Cisco

Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports, says media report

Adani stocks fall sharply; Adani Transmission tumbles over 41% in 3 days

Daily Capsule
Budget 2023: Expectations from India Inc
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

92% organisations think they need to reassure customer privacy: Cisco

Adani stocks fall sharply; Adani Transmission tumbles over 41% in 3 days

LetsTransport expenses doubled in FY 2022, losses mount

Digital healthcare platform MFine's losses balloon to Rs 206 Cr in FY22

Sun Pharma acquires three anti-inflammation brands from Aksigen

CPP Investments invests $205M in new IndoSpace real estate fund