Unacademy-owned PrepLadder launches new learning offerings for post-graduate medical aspirants

By Sujata Sangwan
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 10:32:05 GMT+0000
Unacademy-owned PrepLadder launches new learning offerings for post-graduate medical aspirants
PrepLadder aims to provide a next-generation learning experience for postgraduate medical aspirants in compliance with the Nation Exit Test syllabus.
Unacademy-owned online learning platform ﻿PrepLadder﻿ has announced the launch of Dream Team Next Edition, a team of educators, and QBank Next Edition, an advanced exam preparation tool.


Dream Team Next Edition comprises faculty members across different medical specialisations who will curate learning experiences for aspirants, while QBank Next Edition will enable learners to explore the nuances of assessing their preparation closer to the exams in the Nation Exit Test (NExT) exam format.

 

With over 2.5 lakh active learners on the platform, PrepLadder aims to provide a next-generation learning experience for postgraduate medical aspirants in compliance with NExT syllabus through Dream Team Next and QBank Next. 

Unacademy's Relevel lays off another 40 employees

Unacademy's Relevel lays off another 40 employees

Some of the educators from Dream Team Next are Dr Rajesh Koushal (anatomy), Dr Preeti Sharma (microbiology and pathology), Dr Deepak Marwah (medicine), Dr Meenakshi Bothra (paediatrics), Dr Pritesh Singh (surgery), Dr Prassan Vij (OBG), Dr C Shanmugapriya (biochemistry), and Dr Nikita Nanwani (radiology).

“We hope to further enhance the learning experience through best-in-class study materials like the Qbank Next Edition curated by India’s top faculty," said Deepanshu Goyal, CEO and Co-founder, PrepLadder.


In July 2020, Unacademy acquired PrepLadder for $50 million in a cash-and-stock deal.


The startup offers a simplified learning experience through engaging videos for medical PG and NEET aspirants. Its platform has over five million app downloads and has conducted over one million tests, according to the company.


According to a Moneycontrol report, Unacademy has delayed the launch of its offline NEET PG institute called PrepLadder Neuros, as 14 of the platform’s 19 doctors-turned-teachers resigned over the last four months.


The platform has reportedly not been able to get enough student registrations to open an institute, even in one city. Unacademy was planning to open Neuros in January across at least 10 cities but has reportedly postponed it to March.


Responding to queries sent by YourStory, Unacademy declined to comment on the above issue. It said, “The registration has started for Neuros in 10 cities and batches will start after the NEET PG result.”


(The story was updated to correct factual error in the headline.)

Edited by Suman Singh

