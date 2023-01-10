Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Unacademy's Relevel lays off another 40 employees

By Pooja Malik
January 10, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 10 2023 14:41:44 GMT+0000
Unacademy's Relevel lays off another 40 employees
About 80% of the remaining Relevel team will be absorbed into other businesses within the Unacademy group, Gaurav told employees.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Unacademy﻿-owned Relevel will cutback another 40 employees, or roughly about 20% of its workforce, as it pivots from its core education business to test product app NextLevel which was launched early Monday.



Launched in August 2021, Relevel is an talent assessment and upskilling platform.


“Relevel will be completely shifting its focus from the education business in the upcoming months to focus completely on its tests products and the newly launched App called NextLevel,” Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy told employees in an internal note on January 10, Moneycontrol reported.


About 80% of the remaining Relevel team will be absorbed into other businesses within the Unacademy group, Gaurav told employees.


"We will have to let go of around 20% (around 40 people) of the team because of lack of availability of roles for them," he added.


ALSO READ
Unacademy to launch NextLevel to take on LinkedIn

What does this highlight?

This round of layoffs and Relevel’s move to close its core business highlights the predicament of the job guarantee vertical, which was struggling since August last year, reports suggest.


Fired employees will receive the same benefits as the about 350 employees who were let go in November, Gaurav said.


They would also receive severance pay equivalent to the notice period besides payment of an additional two months, medical insurance, accelerated vesting, and placement support.


Gaurav announced plans to launch a new product, NextLevel—a rival to LinkedIn, which is owned by microsoft in December last year.


Through NextLevel, job seekers would be able to match with jobs across the globe through their rating, and they “do not need to spend lakhs buying an online degree just to stand out,” Munjal tweeted.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The change starts from here...

Tata Group in talks to takeover Wistron Corp's Bengaluru plant: Report

Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital

The Whole Truth raises $15M in Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital

Daily Capsule
Fireside’s new gameplan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India networking products market grows 21.6% in Q3 2022

BrowserStack India’s operating revenue, profit grow nearly 60% in FY22

SaaS startup Actyv.ai raises $7M in Pre-Series A round

upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan Steps down

BharatPe, Hitachi Payment Services get RBI nod for payment aggregator license

PE inflows plunge 42% to $23.3 bn in 2022: Report